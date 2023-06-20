Sonic Youth | An Unforgettable Final Concert

Sonic Youth Watercolor | Talmage Garn

Sonic Youth | Last Concert with ‘Live in Brooklyn 2011’

Sonic Youth, the legendary rock band, is set to release a live album, “Live in Brooklyn 2011,” which captures the magic of their last North American concert. This concert, held on August 12, 2011, at the Williamsburg Waterfront in Brooklyn, was a memorable event that showcased the band’s unique sound and energy.

A Night Under the Brooklyn Sky: Sonic Youth’s Final Concert

The album will be released on August 18 via Silver Current and available in various formats, including vinyl, CD, and cassette tape. It will also be digitally released via Goofin’. The album is a remixed and remastered version of the 17-song set that Sonic Youth performed that night, including performances of “Brave Men Run (In My Family)” and “Death Valley ’69.”

The band played against a picturesque backdrop of the Manhattan skyline, following opening performances from Kurt Vile and Wild Flag. The concert culminated a series of special outdoor summertime shows in New York City, starting in ’92 with SummerStage in Central Park when they played with Sun Ra.

The Setlist That Shook Brooklyn: Inside Sonic Youth’s Last Show

The setlist for the concert was carefully curated by drummer Steve Shelley. It included a lot of material that the band hadn’t played in a while, including deep cuts that hadn’t been performed for years. The band spent the week leading up to the concert practicing at their space in Hoboken, re-learning the songs bar by bar.

The setlist was a testament to the band’s rich discography, featuring songs that had been ‘retired’ and hadn’t been played for years. These songs were dusted off on this special night in Brooklyn and brought back to life, making the concert a truly special event.

Sonic Youth’s Farewell: A Brooklyn Night to Remember

The concert was a fitting farewell for the band in the city where it all began. As Lee Ranaldo, one of the band’s members, recalls, “It was a pretty magical, if kinda weird day. Fitting, somehow, that our ‘last show’ should be in New York City, our home and where it all began.”

The release of “Live in Brooklyn 2011” is a chance for fans to relive this magical night and for new listeners to experience the raw energy and unique sound of Sonic Youth.

Relive the magic of Sonic Youth’s final concert with “Live in Brooklyn 2011.” It’s not just an album but a journey through the band’s legacy and a testament to their enduring impact on the music scene.

Read more indie rock news from X96

Sonic Youth Releasing Live Album of Final New York Show – Key Points