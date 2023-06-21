Beck and Phoenix’s Epic Odyssey: A Musical Journey Like No Other

Beck | Talmage Garn

The Unveiling of a Beck Masterpiece: “Odyssey”

In a thrilling turn of events, Beck and Phoenix, two indie rock titans, unveiled their latest collaborative masterpiece, “Odyssey.” This single, a product of their combined genius, showcases the vocal prowess of Beck and Phoenix’s Thomas Mars. The song drops right before the artists’ co-headlining tour. Listen to the new track below:

The Summer Beck Tour: An Anticipated Spectacle

As the mercury rises, so does the anticipation for one of the most eagerly awaited summer tours. Beck and Phoenix are set to embark on a co-headlining tour in the vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. The tour promises to be a musical odyssey, traversing the United States and Canada and culminating at Maryland’s iconic Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 10.

Beck Tour Supporting Acts: A Stellar Line-Up

Adding to the excitement, a stellar line-up of supporting acts will be gracing select dates of the tour. Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe are all set to bring their unique sounds to the stage, promising an eclectic mix of performances that will complement the headlining acts.

Beck: A Journey Through Hyperspace

Beck, a name synonymous with innovation in music, continues to ride the wave of success following the release of “Hyperspace” in 2019. His cover of “Old Man” earned him a well-deserved nomination for Best Rock Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, further cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Listen to the song below:

Phoenix: From Alpha Zulu to Global Domination

On the other hand, Phoenix has been making waves with “Alpha Zulu,” their first album since 2017’s “Ti Amo.” The band recently made headlines when they invited rapper Pusha T to join them at the We Love Green Festival in Paris. The rapper added a fresh verse to a mashup of their early track “Funky Squaredance” and the “Alpha Zulu” hit “All Eyes on Me.”

In conclusion, the musical journey that Beck and Phoenix have embarked on with “Odyssey” is just the beginning. Fans have much to look forward to with their upcoming tour and the promise of more collaborative works. So, buckle up and get ready for an unforgettable musical odyssey.

Read more rock news from X96