The Get Up Kids Tour | A Stop in SLC

The Get Up Kids Celebrate 25 Years of Something to Write Home About

The Get Up Kids are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their influential emo album Something to Write Home About with a North American tour. This celebratory circuit begins with their performance at the Four Chord Music Fest on June 23 in Pittsburgh, PA, and wraps up at the Best Friends Forever Fest in Las Vegas, NV, on October 13. Plus, the tour features a Salt Lake City stop. They are not alone on this journey; the Smoking Popes will join them as openers throughout the tour.

Tour Highlights and Special Events

The tour promises fans a unique experience, with the band performing the album in its entirety at every stop. The tour itinerary spans several major cities in the United States and Canada, including two consecutive nights in Los Angeles, CA, at the Troubadour and a stop in Toronto, Ontario. The closing event, Best Friends Forever Fest, will feature other notable bands, such as Bright Eyes and Sunny Day Real Estate, adding to the festive atmosphere. The emo-tastic festival is put on by S&S, which puts on the highly acclaimed Kilby Block Party.

Band Background and Legacy

After initially disbanding in 2005, The Get Up Kids reunited in 2008 and have been active ever since. Their first album post-reunion, There Are Rules, was released in 2011, followed by Problems in 2019. The band’s return to the stage reinforces its lasting impact on the emo genre and dedication to its fans.

For those interested in attending, here’s a look at the detailed tour schedule:

The Get Up Kids Something to Write Home About Tour:

6/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Fest

8/02 Dallas, TX – Studio at the Factory !

8/24 Austin, TX – Mohawk !

8/25 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger !

8/27 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile !

8/29 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park !

8/30 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour !

8/31 Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour !

9/03 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall !

9/06 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane !

9/07 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall !

9/08 Seattle, WA – The Showbox !

9/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot !

9/11 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre !

9/13 Kansas City, MO – Record Bar !

9/14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck !

9/24 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum !

9/25 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live! !

9/27 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer !

9/28 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw !

10/01 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony !

10/03 Boston, MA – Big Night Live !

10/04 Buffalo, NY – Electric City !

10/05 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall !

10/06 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall !

10/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave !

10/09 Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater !

10/10 Chicago, IL – Metro !

10/11 Chicago, IL – Metro !

10/13 Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Forever Fest

! with Smoking Popes

Fans of The Get Up Kids and the emo genre will undoubtedly look forward to this nostalgic journey, celebrating a pivotal album that has significantly shaped emo music over the last quarter-century.

