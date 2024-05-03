Me First Covers Olivia Rodrigo | Listen

Shutterstock

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes Tackle Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U”

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, the renowned punk cover band, are set to release their new album, ¡Blow It … At Madison’s Quinceañera!, this June. The album boasts a unique backstory involving a performance at a quinceañera for a young girl from San Diego who won a radio contest. The contest prize was a live performance by the band at her celebration, where they played a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song “Good 4 U.” Listen below.

Choosing “Good 4 U”

Explaining the choice of cover, Spike Slawson, the band’s vocalist, shared, “Given that our intended audience was a bunch of 15-year-olds, we were duty-bound to get a song together from the current millennium.” After extensive listening sessions focused on modern pop, the band felt that “Good 4 U” perfectly matched their ethos and style. Slawson noted, “We wanted a song that resonated with our principles and aesthetic, and ‘Good 4 U’ was just that.”

Aligning with Youthful Energy

The choice of “Good 4 U” reflects the band’s commitment to staying relevant and engaging with younger audiences, embodying the energy and angst that the song conveys.

Olivia Rodrigo: A Rising Star

Olivia Rodrigo, a burgeoning talent in the pop music scene, catapulted to fame with her debut album SOUR, which includes the hit single “Good 4 U.” Her music, characterized by its raw emotional honesty and pop-punk influences, resonates strongly with younger audiences. Rodrigo’s success is marked by numerous awards, including several Grammys, showcasing her as a defining voice for her generation.

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes: Punk Cover Pioneers

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, formed in 1995, have built a reputation for transforming popular songs into punk rock anthems. The band, comprising members from other notable punk groups like NOFX and Lagwagon, focuses exclusively on covers, bringing a unique and energetic punk flair to every track they tackle. Known for their eclectic song selections, ranging from R&B classics to country hits, their performances are both a homage to and a playful take on the original works, making them beloved figures in the punk rock community.

More alt. rock news