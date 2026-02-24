Red Hot Chili Peppers Working On New Material

Red Hot Chili Peppers are back in the studio working on new music, their first in four years.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Bassist, Flea, is set to release a solo record in March, featuring collaborations with Thom Yorke and Nick Cave. Frontman Anthony Kiedis’ autobiography, “Scar Tissue,” offers a raw and extreme look into the band’s history.

This album is a hopeful follow-up to the band’s activity in 2023 with the releases of Unlimited Love (April 2023) and Return of the Dream Canteen (October 2023). The former being the 12th installment of the band and marking the return of guitarist John Frusciante. Both albums had members featuring their core line-up and were produced by Rick Ruben.