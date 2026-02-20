Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello’s Directorial Debut

“The Ballad of Judas Priest” celebrates the iconic British heavy metal band, Judas Priest.

Through interviews with band members and industry luminaries, the film explores the band’s enduring legacy and influence on the heavy metal genre. The documentary delves into the band’s history, controversies, and struggles, including a bizarre court case involving subliminal messages in their music.

It also touches on personal stories, such as frontman Rob Halford’s journey as a closeted gay man in the macho world of heavy metal. Despite not being a groundbreaking documentary, “The Ballad of Judas Priest” offers a heartfelt and moving look at the band’s impact and significance in the music industry.