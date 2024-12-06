5 Alternative Rock Albums Out Today

Shutterstock

Alt-Rock Revival: December’s Must-Hear Releases

The airwaves of alt-rock get a refreshing jolt this December, with releases spanning the spectrum from brooding indie to experimental scores. For fans of X96’s ‘90s and ‘00s alternative ethos, these albums strike the perfect chord.

Interpol: Live at Third Man Records

The kings of moody, angular rock find their groove in a raw, intimate setting with Live at Third Man Records. Recorded in Nashville’s famed analog studio, the album captures Interpol’s razor-sharp live sound, making it essential listening for both die-hard fans and new converts. Expect haunting renditions of classics like “Evil” and a few surprises, all delivered with Paul Banks’ signature cool. Purchase from Amazon (X96 may or may not make a commission).

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross: Queer (Original Score)

Known for their darkly cinematic soundscapes, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross venture deeper into uncharted territory with Queer (Original Score). Though rooted in their industrial alt-rock legacy, the score fuses ambient textures with jarring crescendos, reflecting the intensity of its film counterpart. A must for fans of Nine Inch Nails and experimental music alike.

Angel Olsen: Cosmic Waves Volume 1

Angel Olsen’s journey from indie folk to alt-rock visionary continues with Cosmic Waves Volume 1. The album melds reverb-drenched guitars with Olsen’s velvety voice, evoking both shoegaze nostalgia and fresh cosmic exploration. Tracks like “Swimming (Coffin Prick Cover)” might resonate with X96 listeners.

Clothing: Beauty Filter EP

A rising name in the experimental post-punk scene, Clothing unleashes Beauty Filter EP, a boundary-pushing collection that pairs jagged guitar riffs with shimmering synths. The EP feels as underground as it does ahead of its time, with tracks like “Parallax” embodying the ethos of alt-rock’s rebellious spirit.

Advance Base: Horrible Occurrences

Lo-fi mastermind Owen Ashworth, the brain behind Advance Base, crafts a tender, melancholic gem in Horrible Occurrences. Sparse arrangements and poignant storytelling create an emotional landscape that draws listeners in. Perfect for fans who savor the quiet moments in alt-music’s rich tapestry.

