Garbage 2025 Tour Dates: Full List + Album Preview

Garbage Lights It Up: North American Tour Rolls Out for Fall 2025
Garbage is back and ready to burn bright. The alt-rock trailblazers have unveiled a sprawling North American tour in support of their upcoming album Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, due May 30. The 30-plus date run kicks off September 3 in Orlando and includes major stops in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and a gig in Salt Lake City.
It’s the band’s first solo headlining tour across the U.S. and Canada in nearly a decade, following their 2023 outing with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
Full Garbage Tour Itinerary
9/3/25 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Cafe
9/5/25 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
9/6/25 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
9/8/25 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
9/10/25 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
9/12/25 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
9/13/25 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
9/16/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
9/17/25 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
9/18/25 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
9/20/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
9/23/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
9/24/25 – Toronto, ON – History
9/29/25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
9/30/25 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
10/1/25 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!
10/3/25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
10/4/25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10/6/25 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
10/7/25 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
10/12/25 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
10/15/25 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10/18/25 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane
10/20/25 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum
10/21/25 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/23/25 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery
10/24/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
10/26/25 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Resort Casino
10/29/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex
10/31/25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Theater at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
11/2/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Still craving 90s angst? Stream X96—because Garbage isn't the only thing we’re recycling.
Shirley Still Slays: Garbage’s Grunge Gets Glossier
With frontwoman Shirley Manson still delivering razor-sharp vocals and the band’s fusion of grunge, electronic, and alt-rock as potent as ever, expect a setlist heavy on hits like “Only Happy When It Rains” and “Stupid Girl”—plus fresh cuts from Let All That We Imagine Be the Light.
Fans hungry for that signature Garbage angst-meets-glam won’t want to miss this long-awaited return.