Primus On Tour: Dates, Tickets, and New Lineup

Shutterstock

Primus Marches ‘Onward & Upward’ with New Drummer and Summer Tour

Primus is hitting the road this summer for their Onward & Upward 2025 U.S. tour, marking the debut of drummer John “Hoffer” Hoffman. The tour kicks off on July 5th in Paso Robles, California, and includes a stop in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 7th at the Sandy Amphitheater. The 24-city trek wraps up with a two-night stand in Sacramento on August 7th and 8th.

Changing of the Guard: Welcome, Hoffer

Hoffman, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, emerged victorious from over 6,200 applicants to claim the drum throne vacated by Tim “Herb” Alexander. Frontman Les Claypool praised Hoffman’s energy, describing him as a “fiery, cheerful, octopus-like drummer” who has infused the band with renewed vigor.

Dynamic Duos: Segall and MonoNeon Join the Ride

The tour features alternating support from eclectic artists Ty Segall and MonoNeon on select dates, promising diverse and electrifying performances.

Tickets and Pre-Sales: Get in the Groove

A special pre-sale, including VIP upgrade options, begins Wednesday, March 26th at 10 a.m. local time. General public on-sale starts Friday, March 28th at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information from Ticketmaster.

Find more Salt Lake City concerts and events.

Full Primus Tour Dates

04/24 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

04/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood

04/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

04/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

05/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/02 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

05/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

05/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

05/08 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

05/14 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann Center

05/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

05/18 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

05/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

05/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

05/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

05/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

06/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/03 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

06/06 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

06/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/05 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre (with Ty Segall)

07/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater (with Ty Segall)

07/08 – Jackson, WY @ Snow King Mountain (with Ty Segall)

07/09 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Ty Segall)

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (with Ty Segall)

07/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC (with Ty Segall)

07/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle (with Ty Segall)

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater (with Ty Segall)

07/16 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre (with Ty Segall)

07/18 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards (with Ty Segall)

07/19 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn At Champlain Valley Expo (with Ty Segall)

07/21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 (with Ty Segall)

07/22 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with MonoNeon)

07/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (with MonoNeon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIMUS (@primusville)

More alternative rock news from X96