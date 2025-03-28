Sean Means For March 28th, 2025

Death of a Unicorn • Satire with gore • theaters • 3 stars

A 2025 American comedy horror film, as a fauther and daughter who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn. Causing them to be hunted down by its mate.

Director: Alex Scharfman

Starring: Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd, David Pasquesi

The Penguin Lessons • Teacher meets a penguin • theaters • 2 stars

Is a 2024 comedy- drama film, An Englishman who adopts a penguin in Argentina.

Director: Peter Cattaneo

Starring: Steve Coogan, Bjornn Gustafsson, Jonathan Pryce