Boner Of The Day For March 28th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: ANOTHER FINE AND UPSTANDING FRIEND OF THE PRESIDENT.

Andrew Tate, who was indicted on sex trafficking charges in Romania, returned to the U.S. last month. Is now being accused by his girlfriend for choking and beating her. On Wednesday, Tate’s girlfriend Bri Stern stated that Tate attacked her during sex on March 11th at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Stern told police that “Tate began to choke her while they were having sex, but it got too rough, and although she begged him to stop, he kept going. The more she struggled, the more violent he got…and she felt everything go fuzzy, like she was going into unconsciousness.” Bri says the violence only stopped when Tate fell asleep. That’s when she went to the bathroom to document her injuries. Such as bruising on her face. Bri also sent text exchange between her and Tate, where he says thing such as “…I want to beat the f**k out of you,” along with him also warning Stern not to “betray” him or “you will regret it” also with text where he says “You need to be hit.”

Boner Candidate #2: KINGS OF THE M ANOSPHERE; BARONS OF BRONATION.

The New Reality show “Paul American”, Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul both youtuber turned pro wrestler. The show will consist of backdrops, private jets, McMansions and shameless shilling, the brothers steamroll their daily life. The series is a attempt by the two brothers and their so called manosphere. The Paul American shows Jake 28, and Logan 29, discovering that a part of hetero male’s existence is learning to live with the fiancée. The have built their influence empire by filming on YouTube channels. Nina who is Logans wife talk about how she never seen herself as a reality TV star. Along with all the cyberbullying and online sexual harassment that she has received from rivals on Logans. The being of the show Nina announces she is having a baby, Logan claims he wanted a boy but she was carrying a girl. Logan admits “It almost felt maybe like life karma for the way I’ve treated women.”

Boner Candidate #3: I’M VERY PROUD OF FERTILIZATION.

Donald Trump has nicknamed himself the “fertilization president” all well at a Woman’s History Month event. He stated during the event “We’re gonna have tremendous goodies in the bag for woman too, the woman, between the fertilization and all the other things we’re talking about, it’s gonna be great. Fertilization. I’m still very proud of it, I don’t care, I’ll be known as the fertilization president and that’s okay.” Though this weirdly isn’t the first time that Trump has named himself after fertility. In October of 2024, he called himself the “father of IVF”. Trump as well recalled how he had recently just learned about IVF. He stated “So I got a call from Katie Britt, a young, just a fantastically attractive person from Alabama, She’s a senator, and she called me up like ’emergency, emergency’ because an Alabama judge had ruled that IVF clinics were illegal and they have to ne closed down. And I said, explain IVF, very IVF, very quickly. And within about two minutes, I understood it. We are totally in favor of IVF.”

