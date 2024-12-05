Kraftwerk: Autobahn Rolls into Utah This April

Kraftwerk Rolls Into 2025: Autobahn Anniversary Tour Includes Salt Lake City Stop
Electronic music legends Kraftwerk announced a groundbreaking 2025 tour celebrating 50 years of their iconic album Autobahn. The German innovators Kraftwerk will bring their groundbreaking multimedia concerts to North America, with a highlight stop in Salt Lake City on April 16 at The Union.
To announce the tour, Kraftwerk teamed up with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who stars in a promotional video.
The tour launches on March 6 in Philadelphia and spans a diverse lineup of venues, from Toronto’s Massey Hall to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. Find ticket info from the masters of tickets.
See the full list of dates below.
2025 Kraftwerk Tour Dates
March
- 3/6: Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
- 3/7: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
- 3/8: Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
- 3/10: Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
- 3/11: Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
- 3/13: Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
- 3/14: New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
- 3/16: Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
- 3/17: Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
- 3/19: Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center
- 3/20: Miami, FL – Adrienne Arsht Center
- 3/23: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
- 3/24: New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
- 3/25: Memphis, TN – Overton Park Shell
- 3/26: Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
- 3/28: Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
- 3/29: Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
- 3/30: Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
- 3/31: Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
April
- 4/2: Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- 4/6: Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
- 4/7: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- 4/13: Indio, CA – Empire Polo Club (Coachella)
- 4/16: Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
- 4/20: Indio, CA – Empire Polo Club (Coachella)
- 4/23: Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
- 4/24: Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
June
- 6/22: Milton Keynes, UK – National Bowl (Forever Now Festival)
July
- 7/8: Stuttgart, Germany – Jazzopen Stuttgart
- 7/25: Taormina, Italy – Teatro Antico di Taormina
Kraftwerk: A Brief History of the Future
Formed in Düsseldorf in 1970, Kraftwerk revolutionized music with their pioneering use of synthesizers, drum machines, and sequencers. Albums like Autobahn, Trans-Europe Express, and The Man-Machine introduced a sleek, futuristic sound that influenced genres from techno and hip-hop to new wave and pop. Their minimalist aesthetic and themes of technology and humanity remain timeless, earning them a place as one of the most influential acts in music history.
Don’t miss your chance to see these trailblazers live. For Utah fans, the Salt Lake City show on April 16 is sure to be a highlight.