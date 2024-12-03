Kilby Block Party 2025: Lineup, Dates, and Ticket Info

Courtesy of S&S

The Kilby Block Party 2025 Lineup Is Here

A Must-See Festival for Alt. Rock & Indie Fans

Mark your calendars, music lovers—Kilby Block Party 2025 promises another unforgettable weekend. Set for May 15-18, 2025, at the Utah State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City, the festival boasts a lineup spanning indie rock royalty, electronic icons, and genre-defying legends.

Headliners Bring the Heat

Leading the charge is Weezer, ready to perform The Blue Album, which was just re-released. Joining them is post-punk powerhouse New Order, whose timeless sound continues to inspire generations. Devo’s quirky, avant-garde energy and Justice’s electrifying electronic grooves ensure the main stage will pulse with excitement.

Indie Darlings and Cult Favorites

The undercard is equally stacked. TV on the Radio and Yo La Tengo will charm fans with their emotive, genre-blending catalogues. Dream-pop aficionados will swoon for Beach House, while St. Vincent is set to dazzle with her art-rock theatrics. Add Built to Spill, Perfume Genius, and Gang of Four to the mix, and this year’s lineup feels like a playlist come to life. Panda Bear’s solo set promises ethereal, experimental vibes—a must-see for fans of Animal Collective and introspective soundscapes. See the full list of performers below, with more to be announced:

Tickets and Giveaways

Want a chance to score free passes? X96 is giving fans the opportunity to win tickets—enter here.

For a full list of artists and lineup updates, check out the official Kilby Block Party website at kilbyblockparty.com. And learn more about tickets here.

A Festival Legacy Curated by S&S

The Kilby Block Party is more than just a music festival—it’s a labor of love from event promoters S&S, who have consistently brought world-class artists to the heart of Utah. What began as a modest neighborhood gathering has grown into one of the region’s premier music events, featuring unforgettable performances from artists like Phoebe Bridgers, The Strokes, and Mac DeMarco.

Looking Back and Ahead

While we eagerly await 2025’s festivities, revisit the 2024 lineup to see how this event has evolved into an unmissable celebration of music, creativity, and community.

Whether you’re in it for the headliners or the hidden gems, Kilby Block Party 2025 is shaping up to be an essential experience for indie fans everywhere. Grab your tickets, mark the date, and prepare to be inspired.

