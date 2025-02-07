Panda Bear Drops New Song “Ends Meet”

Panda Bear Unveils “Ends Meet,” Teases Sinister Grift
Panda Bear, the moniker of Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox, has dropped “Ends Meet,” the latest preview of his upcoming album Sinister Grift. This marks the third single from the record, following “Ferry Lady” and “Defense,” the latter a collaboration with Cindy Lee.
Sinister Grift: A Star-Studded Collaboration
“Ends Meet” boasts an eclectic lineup of contributors, including fellow Animal Collective members Geologist and Avey Tare on instrumentals, as well as vocal appearances from Maria Reis and Spirit of the Beehive’s Rivka Ravede. The track continues Lennox’s signature blend of hypnotic loops, layered harmonies, and kaleidoscopic textures.
Panda Bear Tour and Festival Appearances
Alongside the album rollout, Panda Bear is gearing up for a busy live schedule. He kicks off his Sinister Grift tour tonight in Minneapolis, setting the stage for a run of performances supporting the record. He’s also slated to appear at this year’s Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, sharing the bill with heavyweights like Weezer, TV on the Radio, Gang of Four, New Order, and Rilo Kiley, a recent addition to the bill. Learn more about Kilby Block Party.
Panda Bear’s Release Date and Recent Projects
Sinister Grift arrives February 28 via Domino. It will be Lennox’s first solo album since 2019’s Buoys, though he’s remained active with multiple iterations of Reset, his collaborative album with Sonic Boom, including Reset in Dub and the Reset Mariachi EP.
Listen to “Ends Meet” below.