Modest Mouse Release New Track “Look How Far” w/ Tour Dates Announcement

With an announcement for a fresh batch of summer tour dates, Modest Mouse has released a new track titled “Look How Far,” their first new music since 2021’s The Golden Casket. The song features former Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss and showcases frontman Isaac Brock’s powerful vocals.
Modest Mouse kicks off their tour in May with shows in Spokane, Missoula, Bozeman, and other cities. The band will be playing in SLC at the Kilby Block Party on Friday, May 15th. Additional tour dates for July and August were announced, including shows in California, Chicago, Portland, St. Paul, Philadelphia, and more.