New Alternative Albums | April 5, 2024

New Album Releases Out Today

The music landscape constantly evolves, and today’s releases showcase an eclectic mix of genres and styles. This week’s lineup has something for everyone, from indie pop to blues rock and punk to indie rock. Let’s explore new alternative albums hitting the shelves this week.

Vampire Weekend: Only God Was Above Us

[Columbia] – Genre: Indie Pop/Alternative

Vampire Weekend returns with their latest offering, Only God Was Above Us, promising to deliver their signature blend of indie pop. Known for their erudite lyrics and eclectic mix of musical influences, Vampire Weekend continues to defy expectations, weaving together sounds from across the globe to create something truly unique. The band will perform at this year’s Kilby Block Party.

Order on vinyl or CD

Modest Mouse: Good News for People Who Love Bad News (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition)

[Legacy] – Genre: Indie Rock

Celebrating two decades since its original release, Modest Mouse reissues their landmark album Good News for People Who Love Bad News with an expanded edition. This album marked a pivotal moment in indie rock, and Modest Mouse’s mainstream breakthrough. The reissue is good news for the band’s lasting impact on the genre, offering fans new insights and previously unreleased tracks. It’s a must-listen for both long-time fans and newcomers to the indie rock scene.

Order on vinyl or CD here.

The Black Keys: Ohio Players

[Nonesuch/Warner] – Genre: Blues Rock

The Black Keys pay homage to their roots with Ohio Players, a title that cleverly nods to the legendary blues/rock band. Known for their raw, gritty sound, The Black Keys continue to explore the depths of the blues, infusing their tracks with a touch of pop rock, psychedelia, and virtuoso performances. This album is expected to be a fusion of hard-hitting blues and subtle funk influences, showcasing the band’s versatility and deep appreciation for music history.

Order on vinyl or CD

The Libertines: All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade

[Casablanca/Republic] – Genre: Indie Rock

The Libertines, a cornerstone of the British indie rock scene, return with All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade. Their music has always captured the spirit of rebellion and the essence of British rock, and this latest title suggests a continuation of their storied legacy. Fans can anticipate the band’s signature mix of poetic lyrics, catchy riffs, and raw energy, all of which have cemented their status as indie rock legends.

Order on vinyl or CD

The Drums: Jonny (Deluxe)

[Anti-] – Genre: Indie Pop

The Drums are set to enchant listeners once again with the deluxe edition of Jonny. This release underscores the band’s knack for crafting indie pop anthems that resonate with a wide audience. Known for their jangly guitars and infectious melodies, The Drums explore themes of love, loss, and longing with a depth that belies their breezy sound. The deluxe edition promises to enhance the original with additional tracks, offering a deeper dive into their captivating world.

Order on vinyl or CD here.

