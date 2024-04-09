X96 Presents Blue October Saturday Aug. 24th at UFCU with Switchfoot and Matt Nathanson! Tickets on sale this Friday at LiveNation.com! –

Stay tuned with X96 all week long to WIN tickets from 10am-2pm with Artie Fufkin!

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

X96 will be giving away tickets to Blue October. Between the dates of 4/9 – 4/19 2024 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be accepted at 877-602-9696. From these listener call-ins or text to win entries up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $90 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.