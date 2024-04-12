Thursday Returns with New Single | Listen

Shutterstock

Thursday’s Triumphant Return: A New Era Begins

After a 13-year hiatus from releasing new music, post-hardcore/screamo icons Thursday debuted their new single, “Application for Release From the Dream.” The band introduced the song during a live performance in Albany, New York, on April 11. This event not only marked their return but also coincided with the release of the single on 7″ vinyl, which was available at the concert’s merch table. Listen below.

Introducing New Dynamics

The track is a significant addition to Thursday’s discography as it introduces Norman Brannon, formerly of Texas Is the Reason, on guitar. This change in lineup adds a fresh layer to their sound, which continues to evolve even after decades in the music industry. “Application for Release From the Dream” serves as a follow-up to their 2011 album, No Devolución, and showcases a mature, refined approach to their signature style.

Continued Celebrations and Future Plans

Thursday isn’t just stopping with a single release. Following their reunion in 2016 and various anniversary shows in 2018, the band has embarked on a series of intimate club shows. These performances not only reconnect them with their roots but also set the stage for more creative outputs. While the new track is currently a standalone piece, the band has expressed their intention to continue recording and releasing music as it is developed, promising more innovative sounds in the future.

In sum, Thursday’s return to the music scene not only revives their legacy but also paves the way for a new chapter in their career, much to the delight of fans old and new.

