Stop Making Sense Turns 40: More Talking Heads Covers

Talking Heads Tribute Album Celebrates 40 Years of ‘Stop Making Sense’

The revered rock film Stop Making Sense, which debuted at the San Francisco Film Festival four decades ago, is being commemorated with a tribute album by A24 Music. The project, titled Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, was announced by A24 Music in January and has finally revealed its release date set for May 17. To mark the anniversary, the band reunited for Q&A sessions following a restoration and rerelease of the film by A24 last year. Listen to girl in red’s version of “Girlfriend is Better” below.

Fresh Takes on Classic Talking Heads Tracks

The tribute album breathes new life into the iconic tracks of Talking Heads. Fans have already been treated to several releases from the album, including Paramore’s energetic version of “Burning Down The House” and Lorde’s evocative take on “Take Me To The River.” Miley Cyrus introduced a country-infused rendition of “Psycho Killer” in a live performance at LA’s Chateau Marmont, showcasing the diverse reinterpretations featured in the album.

Tracklist Highlights

The album features an impressive lineup of artists covering the band’s hits. Highlights include:

“Psycho Killer” by Miley Cyrus brings a bold, new flavor to the classic.

The National’s serene rendition of “Heaven” contrasts with the energetic beats of Paramore in “Burning Down The House.”

Emerging talents like The Linda Lindas and Blondshell contribute their unique styles with “Found A Job” and “Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” respectively.

Collaborative tracks such as “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” by BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Norah Jones, and “Crosseyed And Painless” by Chicano Batman featuring Money Mark, illustrate the rich, collaborative spirit of the album.

Full Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense Tracklist

1. “Psycho Killer” – Miley Cyrus

2. “Heaven” – The National

3. “Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” – Blondshell

4. “Found A Job” – The Linda Lindas

5. “Slippery People” – Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado

6. “Burning Down The House” – Paramore

7. “Life During Wartime” – Dj Tunez

8. “Making Flippy Floppy” – Teezo Touchdown

9. “Swamp” – Jean Dawson

10. “What A Day That Was” – The Cavemen.

11. “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” – BADBADNOTGOOD (Feat. Norah Jones)

12. “Once In A Lifetime” – Kevin Abstract

13. “Genius Of Love” – Toro y Moi (Feat. Brijean)

14. “Girlfriend Is Better” – Girl In Red

15. “Take Me To The River” – Lorde

16. “Crosseyed And Painless” – Chicano Batman (Feat. Money Mark)

