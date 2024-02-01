Listen to Paramore Cover a Talking Heads Classic

Paramore & Talking Heads| Shutterstock

Paramore Revitalizes a Classic by Talking Heads

Pop-punk titans, Paramore, ignite a tribute

Recently, A24 brought a fresh perspective to the Talking Heads’ iconic 1984 concert film, Stop Making Sense, with an impressive restoration. Now, the film powerhouse is generating buzz with a teaser for a tribute album dedicated to this classic film. A standout in this collection is Paramore’s version of the hit song “Burning Down The House.” This new version is now accessible to enthusiasts. Discover the track below.

Upcoming: An All-Star Tribute Album

The forthcoming album, Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, remains enveloped in intrigue, lacking a specific release date. Nevertheless, its lineup is remarkable. It includes a variety of talented artists like BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, The Cavemen, and even Miley Cyrus, among others. Each contributor adds a unique touch, ensuring a rich tribute to the enduring influence of the Talking Heads.

Paramore’s Vinyl Reissue

The pop-punk band has recently reissued their renowned self-titled album in a vinyl format. Find details below:

