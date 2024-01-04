Paramore | The Self-Titled Vinyl Reissue

Paramore | Shutterstock

Paramore – Self-Titled Vinyl Reissue – 10th Anniversary Edition 2LP

Paramore’s self-titled album, released on April 5, 2013, marked a significant shift for the band, reflecting a time of transition and reinvention. This was the fourth studio album by Paramore and the first without guitarist Josh Farro, as well as being the only album without drummer Zac Farro and the final album with bassist Jeremy Davis. The 10th-anniversary reissue is available tomorrow (January 5, 2024), but pre-orders have already begun. Click below to learn more.

A New Production Horizon

The production of the album, led by Justin Meldal-Johnsen with co-production from lead guitarist Taylor York on four tracks, was a departure from the band’s earlier work. It featured a mix of new musical styles, including new wave and funk rock, and incorporated three acoustic interludes. The album received widespread acclaim for its experimentation and maturity, especially praising Hayley Williams’ vocals.

Chart-Topping Success

Commercially, the album was a resounding success, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 106,000 copies. It also topped charts in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, becoming the band’s first album to reach its peak in several of these countries. In March 2016, the album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales exceeding 1 million units in the United States. The album’s success was further bolstered by a world tour and a deluxe edition release in November 2014.

The album produced four singles, including the Grammy-winning “Ain’t It Fun” and “Still Into You,” both of which achieved top ten positions on various charts in the United States and were certified double platinum by the RIAA. This made “Paramore” the first of the band’s albums with more than one double-platinum single.

A Shift in Creative Dynamics

Recording began in April 2012 and concluded in November of the same year. It was the first album after the departure of the Farro brothers, leading to significant changes in the band’s dynamics and songwriting process. Williams’ involvement in songwriting changed from adding lyrics to completed compositions to being part of the entire creative process alongside York and Davis. This new approach was described by Williams as liberating and led to the album having a joyful and new-wave tinge.

A Blend of Styles and Innovations

The album’s style is characterized by diverse elements, including buzzing guitars, bouncing grooves, new wave synth-pop, and even avant-garde noise-rock. The album also includes unusual elements like xylophones, gospel choirs, and ukulele interludes, yet retains Paramore’s distinctive energy and anthemic choruses.

Critical Acclaim and Evolution

Critics praised the album for its breadth and innovation. Scott Heisel from Alternative Press described it as a “sprawling, 17-song, 64-minute monster,” while Kyle Anderson of Entertainment Weekly noted the band’s evolutionary leaps, highlighting songs like “Proof” and “Ain’t It Fun.” The album represented a significant departure from the band’s past, focusing on moving forward and embracing growth and change.

