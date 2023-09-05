Nirvana Unveils Monumental 30th Anniversary Box Set for In Utero

Nirvana | Shutterstock

A Milestone Celebration: In Utero Turns 30

Nirvana is pulling out all the stops to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking 1993 album, In Utero. The iconic grunge band has announced the release of an extraordinary box set that will feature a treasure trove of content. This special edition will include the original tracks and a slew of unreleased songs, rare gems, B-sides, live concert recordings, and a meticulously remastered version of the album.

The Legacy of In Utero

In Utero holds a special place in the annals of rock history as Nirvana’s third and final studio album. Released at the height of the grunge era, it showcased the band’s raw energy and emotional depth. The album features unforgettable tracks like “Heart-Shaped Box,” “Dumb,” “Rape Me,” and “All Apologies.” These songs have become anthems for a generation, capturing the angst and disillusionment of youth in the ’90s. Watch the original music video for “Heart-Shaped Box” below:

Formats and Availability

Music aficionados can get their hands on this collector’s item in various formats—vinyl, CD, and digital. Pre-orders have already kicked off, so fans should act fast to secure their copy.

What’s in the Box?

So, what can you expect in this lavish box set? Well, that depends on which boxset you’d prefer. Nirvana fans can choose between the “8LP Super Deluxe,” 5CD Super Deluxe,” “2CD Deluxe,” or the “1LP + 10-Inch”

The In Utero 30th Anniversary 8LP Super Deluxe includes 53 previously unreleased tracks. Check out the Nirvana shop for more details. This follows the 2021 rerelease of Nevermind.

Your Take

What’s your go-to Nirvana album? What hidden gems are you eager to discover in this 30th-anniversary edition? The band has left an indelible mark on the music scene, and this release will surely be another milestone in their enduring legacy.

