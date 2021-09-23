News

Nirvana’s Nevermind Is Being Reissued for Its 30th Anniversary

Posted on

It’s official: there will be a special 30th-anniversary edition of Nirvana’s album ‘Nevermind.’

Starting November 12, fans can pick up the reissue via different formats, including CD, vinyl, and digitally.

The reissue will feature 94 total audio and video tracks, which include 70 unreleased tracks.

Some of the unreleased content will also include four full live shows from the band.

Will you be getting the reissue of ‘Nevermind?’ What is your favorite track from ‘Nevermind?’

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top