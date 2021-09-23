Nirvana’s Nevermind Is Being Reissued for Its 30th Anniversary

It’s official: there will be a special 30th-anniversary edition of Nirvana’s album ‘Nevermind.’

Starting November 12, fans can pick up the reissue via different formats, including CD, vinyl, and digitally.

The reissue will feature 94 total audio and video tracks, which include 70 unreleased tracks.

Tomorrow commemorating the 30th anniversary of @Nirvana's seminal 1991 release, Nevermind! To celebrate, the album has been newly remastered from the original analog tapes on standard, deluxe, and super deluxe CD & LP. Pre-order now: https://t.co/JErpnSS7th pic.twitter.com/ULhB2d6gVs — Zia Records (@ZiaRecords) September 23, 2021

Some of the unreleased content will also include four full live shows from the band.

