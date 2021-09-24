Boner of the Day for September 24th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: YOU’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO PUT THAT BETWEEN THOSE CHEEKS… NO, NOT DOWN THERE.

In a concerning and baffling new trend, younger Scandinavians are putting nicotine pouches up their buttocks.

via Vice News

Boner Candidate #2: I HAVE A TRADE IN.

A man in Florida attempted to trade in a stolen car to a dealership, that he stole the car from.

via Click Orlando

Boner Candidate #3: EVERYONE KNOWS THERE ARE DEMONS ON COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS.

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland is taking advantage of his audience for personal gain, again. This time, for a private jet. He argues that commercial flights are full of demons because everyone has been vaccinated.

via Yahoo News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT A HEARTLESS MAN

A Daycare worker in Ohio is seen shoving a 4-year old girl to the ground while another teacher walks away. Both teachers were immediately fired.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: NOT THE FRISKY FERRIS WHEEL DUO AGAIN!

A couple was arrested for indecent exposure again. According to police, the couple has a record of indecent exposure.

via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: I HEARD THAT INHALING HYDROGEN PEROXIDE…

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America is fighting a trend of people inhaling hydrogen peroxide through a nebulizer.

via Yahoo News