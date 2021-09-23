Geek News on the Radio for September 23rd, 2021

‘Twisted Metal’ is getting a series from the Deadpool writers
The PlayStation game series is going to to get a live-action series from Sony Pictures Television.
New teaser trailer for Marvel’s new series ‘Hit-Monkey’
The series is expected to release in Hulu in November.
‘Finch’ gets a trailer featuring Tom Hanks and his robot companion
The post-apocalyptic series will be available on Apple+ November 5th.
‘Halloween Kills’ drops it’s final trailer
Michael Myers is against the world in the movie which will be on Peacock and in theaters October 15th.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.