Geek News on the Radio for September 23rd, 2021

‘Twisted Metal’ is getting a series from the Deadpool writers

The PlayStation game series is going to to get a live-action series from Sony Pictures Television.

via Variety

New teaser trailer for Marvel’s new series ‘Hit-Monkey’

The series is expected to release in Hulu in November.

via SYFY

‘Finch’ gets a trailer featuring Tom Hanks and his robot companion

The post-apocalyptic series will be available on Apple+ November 5th.

via Mashable

‘Halloween Kills’ drops it’s final trailer

Michael Myers is against the world in the movie which will be on Peacock and in theaters October 15th.

via Gizmodo