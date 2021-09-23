Boner Fight for September 23th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: RUH-ROH!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to trash the ‘Green New Deal’ using none other then ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Her meme featured fred pulling the mask off of the green new deal reveal the Chinese Communist Party.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: THEY’RE TRYING TO IMPOSE THEIR WILL ON SOCIETY THROUGH SALAD DRESSING.

Former national security officer and Qanon disciple, Michael Flynn shares his theory of Covid-19 vaccines being hidden in salad dressings.

via Yahoo News