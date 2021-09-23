News

Sean Means Movie reviews for September 23rd, 2021

Posted on

Artsies:

 • Ema – Dance-filled marital drama – [email protected] – 3 1/2 stars

Ema sets out on a liberating journey after get family life, and marital life are upended.

Director: Pablo Larraín

Starring: Mariana Di Girólamo, Gael García Bernal, Santiago Cabrera

via Rotten Tomatoes

Fartsies:

 • Dear Evan Hansen – Depression high-school musical – 2 stars

An anxious and isolated high school student discovers his identity in the cruel age of social media.

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Starring: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever

via Rotten Tomatoes

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top