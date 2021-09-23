Sean Means Movie reviews for September 23rd, 2021

Artsies:
• Ema – Dance-filled marital drama – [email protected] – 3 1/2 stars
Ema sets out on a liberating journey after get family life, and marital life are upended.
Director: Pablo Larraín
Starring: Mariana Di Girólamo, Gael García Bernal, Santiago Cabrera
Fartsies:
• Dear Evan Hansen – Depression high-school musical – 2 stars
An anxious and isolated high school student discovers his identity in the cruel age of social media.
Director: Stephen Chbosky
Starring: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever
