Sean Means Movie reviews for September 23rd, 2021

Artsies:

• Ema – Dance-filled marital drama – [email protected] – 3 1/2 stars

Ema sets out on a liberating journey after get family life, and marital life are upended.

Director: Pablo Larraín

Starring: Mariana Di Girólamo, Gael García Bernal, Santiago Cabrera

via Rotten Tomatoes

Fartsies:

• Dear Evan Hansen – Depression high-school musical – 2 stars

An anxious and isolated high school student discovers his identity in the cruel age of social media.

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Starring: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever

via Rotten Tomatoes