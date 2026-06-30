Radio From Hell Wellness Check for June 30th, 2026

Staying Safe from Wildfire Smoke

When there are wildfires, the air can become a health hazard that impacts even the healthiest among us. Symptoms like headaches, coughing, and difficulty breathing can be common when the air is full of smoke. Even if the fires are not close to where you live, you might still be impacted. Here are some tips to help keep you safe and healthy during hot dry seasons.

Check the air quality in your area. o You can check your local air quality on websites such as Air Quality Index (AQI). They even have a daily email you can subscribe to.

When air quality is bad, stay indoors. Stay inside with windows closed. Exercise, play, and work indoors when possible.

Keep the smoke outside Do your best to avoid burning candles, gas, propane, incense or wood. Use high quality air filters, and keep windows closed.

When outside wear a respirator The most impactful masks are N95 and P100. Surgical masks will provide some protection, and cloth masks even less. Something is better than nothing if you are not able to get an N95, use the next best thing.

Keep track of your health symptoms. If you or a loved one have asthma or other breathing related health concerns pay attention to any changes in symptoms.

Support your community. If you are able, support your community, by doing grocery shopping for neighbors and donating to relief efforts. Show up in the ways you can to make a difference.



Wildfires can be stressful events. Taking these steps to help keep yourself safe can alleviate some of the stress and keep you and your community safe.

https://www.cdc.gov/wildfires/safety/how-to-safely-stay-safe-during-a-wildfire.html

https://www.airnow.gov/aqi/aqi-basics/

https://www.apha.org/initiatives/get-ready/topics/natural-disasters/wildfire-smoke-how-to-get-ready-for-wildfire-smoke