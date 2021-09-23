Boner of the Day for September 23rd, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: RUH-ROH!
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to trash the ‘Green New Deal’ using none other then ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Her meme featured fred pulling the mask off of the green new deal reveal the Chinese Communist Party.
Boner Candidate #2: WELL, HIS NAME IS SIR DANGEROUS
The titular man Sir Dangerous is being charged after stealing a woman’s keys and refusing to give them back, leading to her using a different car which Sir Dangerous attempted to jump inside from the passenger side
Boner Candidate #3: THE OUTLAW BUTTOCKS AUGMENTERS.
A mother and daughter are being investigated for preforming “outlaw” buttocks augmentations which possibly led to the death of one woman.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: THEY’RE TRYING TO IMPOSE THEIR WILL ON SOCIETY THROUGH SALAD DRESSING.
Former national security officer and Qanon disciple, Michael Flynn shares his theory of Covid-19 vaccines being hidden in salad dressings.
Boner Candidate #2: TED NUGENT; A NATIONAL TREASURE
Ted Nugent shared part of his new song titled “Feedback Grindfire” on his YouTube livestream. The song is one of many examples of his devoted support of a twice-impeached president.
Boner Candidate #3: IF IT HAD SAID SHERIFF ON IT I WOULDN’T HAVE TOOK IT
A man stole a car from a gas station before discovering that it was an unmarked sheriff’s car.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.