Boner of the Day for September 23rd, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: RUH-ROH!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to trash the ‘Green New Deal’ using none other then ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Her meme featured fred pulling the mask off of the green new deal reveal the Chinese Communist Party.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, HIS NAME IS SIR DANGEROUS

The titular man Sir Dangerous is being charged after stealing a woman’s keys and refusing to give them back, leading to her using a different car which Sir Dangerous attempted to jump inside from the passenger side

via Channel 8 News

Boner Candidate #3: THE OUTLAW BUTTOCKS AUGMENTERS.

A mother and daughter are being investigated for preforming “outlaw” buttocks augmentations which possibly led to the death of one woman.

via KUTV

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THEY’RE TRYING TO IMPOSE THEIR WILL ON SOCIETY THROUGH SALAD DRESSING.

Former national security officer and Qanon disciple, Michael Flynn shares his theory of Covid-19 vaccines being hidden in salad dressings.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: TED NUGENT; A NATIONAL TREASURE

Ted Nugent shared part of his new song titled “Feedback Grindfire” on his YouTube livestream. The song is one of many examples of his devoted support of a twice-impeached president.

via Blabber Mouth

Boner Candidate #3: IF IT HAD SAID SHERIFF ON IT I WOULDN’T HAVE TOOK IT

A man stole a car from a gas station before discovering that it was an unmarked sheriff’s car.

via WJBF