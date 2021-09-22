Nirvana Thought ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song’

Dave Grohl says he and the rest of Nirvana had no idea “Smells Like Teen Spirit” would be such a massive hit.

Grohl told NME “nobody really paid too much attention to ‘Teen Spirit’ while we were recording it. We just thought it was another cool song for the record”.

He says the band was more focused on songs like “In Bloom” or “Lithium” – which to be fair, became hits in their own right.

Dave Grohl on writing Smells Like Teen Spirit: ​“We just thought it was another cool song for the record…” https://t.co/ZqKFmAdBxm pic.twitter.com/uY130XvPAc — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) September 22, 2021

Recently, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was ranked No. 5 on Rolling Stone’s revamped list of ‘The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time‘.

