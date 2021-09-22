The Offspring Will Support Frontline Workers With UK Show

The Offspring are heading across the pond to support frontline workers with a special arena show.

The band has added an extra date to their upcoming UK tour, performing in Hull, England in a special gig benefitting NHS charities – with free tickets for frontline and NHS workers.

The Offspring announce UK arena show in support of NHS and frontline workers 👏 https://t.co/RZwZGGO0ge pic.twitter.com/eT3NjiRbbx — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) September 22, 2021

The band will wrap up the North American leg of its ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ tour next month, followed by a couple of festival dates before heading to the UK in November.

