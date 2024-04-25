New Alternative/ Indie Albums Out April 26, 2024

Shutterstock

April’s Hottest Album Releases

Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Label: Parlophone

Genre: Synth-pop

The Pet Shop Boys continue to thrive in synth-pop with their latest album, Nonetheless. This release is marked by its clever songwriting and varied instrumental arrangements. James Ford produced the album, which features ten tracks, including “Loneliness” and “Dancing Star.” Fans can look forward to a mix of digital and physical formats, including a deluxe edition with additional tracks.

Order the album on vinyl:

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Label: Total Pleasure

Genre: Art Rock, Indie Pop

All Born Screaming is St. Vincent’s seventh studio album, showcasing her unique blend of art rock and indie pop. This self-produced album features a dynamic range of tracks from the dark “Hell Is Near” to the energetic “Reckless” and includes notable contributions from Dave Grohl and Cate Le Bon. The album’s eclectic mix promises a compelling journey through various sonic landscapes, highlighted by St. Vincent’s sharp and experimental musical style.

Order the album on vinyl or CD:

Thom Yorke – Confidenza OST

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Label: XL

Genre: Electronic, Experimental

Thom Yorke’s latest project, the Confidenza OST, is a profound exploration of electronic and experimental music suitable for the film’s emotive themes. Known for his work as Radiohead’s and The Smile’s frontman and his solo compositions, Yorke continues to delve into introspective and atmospheric sounds that challenge traditional musical forms. Learn more about The Smile’s latest album, Walls Have Eyes.

Order the album on vinyl or CD:

Greg Saunier – We Sang, Therefore We Were

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Label: Joyful Noise

Genre: Experimental Rock

Greg Saunier, primarily known as the drummer for the wonderfully bizarre Deerhoof, presents his solo album We Sang, Therefore We Were. This record is expected to feature a range of avant-garde and experimental sounds, potentially focusing on innovative percussive techniques. Based on the single above, this new release is for any Deerhoof or Captain Beefheart fans. Learn more about the release, including ordering information from Joyful Noise Recordings.

Iron & Wine – Light Verse

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Label: Sub Pop

Genre: Folk, Indie Folk

Under his moniker Iron & Wine, Sam Beam releases Light Verse, an album expected to feature his characteristic soft acoustic melodies and thoughtful lyrics. This collection of songs likely continues to explore reflective and tranquil themes crafted with Beam’s poetic sensibilities.

Order the album on vinyl or CD:

Justice – Hyperdrama

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Label: Ed Banger/Because Music

Genre: Electronic, House

The French duo Justice returns with Hyperdrama, an album filled with their signature blend of house, electro, and rock elements. The album promises high-energy tracks with dramatic synthesizers and powerful beats, aiming to captivate both dance floors and casual listeners alike.

Order the album on vinyl or CD:

