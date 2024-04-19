Todd Nuke’em Interviews Pet Shop Boys

Courtesy of Warner Records

Pet Shop Boys: A 40-Year Legacy

Our very own Todd Nuke ‘Em sat down with Pet Shop Boys to discuss their new album Nonetheless and the 40th anniversary of the band! You’ll hear about the new album, and how their early days started 40 years ago. Plus, they talk about their times playing in Utah and the possible plans for another tour in 2025. Hear what Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have to say about all of that and much more. Their new album Nonetheless is available on April 26th, 2024.

Todd Interviews Pet Shop Boys

Learn more about the album here. And listen to “Dancing Star” below:

