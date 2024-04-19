David Byrne Covers Paramore’s “Hard Times”

Shutterstock

David Byrne Interprets Paramore’s “Hard Times”

In an exchange of musical tributes, David Byrne has released a cover of Paramore’s hit “Hard Times.” The Talking Heads frontman’s version comes after Paramore’s rendition of “Burning Down the House” earlier this year. Fans can listen to Byrne’s interpretation below, which will also be featured in a special 12″ format for the upcoming Record Store Day.

Byrne expressed his enthusiasm on social media, stating, “The band told me that their song ‘Hard Times’ was inspired by Talking Heads, so I learned it and recorded my version of their great song with a horn section. This was fun!” His cover not only honors the original’s vibrant energy but also introduces a distinctive brass twist.

Meanwhile, Paramore’s take on Talking Heads will be part of the “Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense.” This compilation, produced by A24, includes performances by notable artists like the National, Lorde, and Miley Cyrus.

About Paramore

Formed in 2004 in Franklin, Tennessee, Paramore burst onto the pop-punk scene led by charismatic frontwoman Hayley Williams. Known for their energetic live performances and deeply personal lyrics, the band quickly gained a devoted following. Their 2007 album, Riot!, was a commercial success, certified Platinum in the United States. Over the years, Paramore has evolved their sound, incorporating influences from funk to 80’s synth-pop, especially evident in their 2017 album, After Laughter, from which “Hard Times” is taken.

Paramore released a new music video just last month. Watch “Thick Skull” here.

About Talking Heads

Talking Heads, an American rock band formed in the mid-1970s by David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, and Jerry Harrison, were pioneers of new wave music. They integrated a wide range of influences, including punk, art rock, and funk. The band gained acclaim for their experimental approach and their energetic concerts, captured famously in the concert film Stop Making Sense. Talking Heads disbanded in 1991, but their music continues to influence a wide array of artists across genres, evident in Byrne’s recent engagement with Paramore’s work.

