Hear Thom Yorke’s Cinematic New Tracks

Thom Yorke Unveils New Music from Confidenza Film Score

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has released two new tracks from his latest project, the complete score for Daniele Luchetti’s drama Confidenza. Scheduled for a digital release on April 26 through XL Recordings, the soundtrack will also be available on vinyl and CD starting July 12. The initial releases, “Knife Edge” and “Prize Giving,” showcase Yorke’s ability to blend his distinctive sound with cinematic expressions. The “Knife Edge” track is accompanied by a video featuring scenes from the film, while “Prize Giving” includes a visualizer that enhances the listening experience. Listen below.

About the Film and Its Score

Confidenza, based on Domenico Starnone’s novel, explores themes of trust, a recurrent motif in Yorke’s music, especially evident in his prior film scores. His contributions to cinema include the acclaimed soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 Suspiria remake and Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn. Furthermore, Yorke continues to expand his musical horizons with The Smile, releasing their second album, Wall of Eyes, earlier this year.

Confidenza Tracklist

The soundtrack for Confidenza consists of the following tracks:

The Big City Knife Edge Letting Down Gently Secret Clarinet In the Trees Prize Giving Four Ways in Time Confidenza Nosebleed Nuptials Bunch of Flowers A Silent Scream On the Ledge

