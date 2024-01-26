The Smile | New Album & Music Video Out Now

Thom York | Shutterstock

The Smile Releases “Friend of a Friend” From Walls Have Eyes

A New Visual from Paul Thomas Anderson

The Smile recently dropped a new video for their song “Friend of a Friend” from their latest album, Wall Have Eyes, out now. Directed by the renowned Paul Thomas Anderson, this video is a charming blend of music and innocent reactions. The setting? A classroom full of kids, featuring some belonging to band member Tom Skinner. Watch the video below.

A Closer Look at The Smile’s New Masterpiece

Walls Have Eyes, The Smile’s second studio album, has been making significant waves since its release on January 26, 2024. This album, which was eagerly anticipated following their debut, A Light for Attracting Attention, showcases a fascinating blend of styles and sounds. Order the album on vinyl below:

The Smile – Walls Have Eyes – Out Today

The album’s journey began with the release of the single “Bending Hectic” on June 20, 2023. Following this, the title track “Wall of Eyes” was announced on November 13, 2023, accompanied by a music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. This video, featuring Thom Yorke in various introspective scenarios, added a profound visual element to the album’s narrative.

The third single, “Friend of a Friend”, came out on January 9, 2024, further setting the stage for the album’s release. In a unique promotional approach, The Smile held a series of screenings and listening parties at independent cinemas, titled “Wall of Eyes, on Film”. These events offered an immersive experience, including additional tracks, behind-the-scenes footage, and premieres of Anderson’s videos.

Critical Acclaim and Composition

Critically, Walls Have Eyes has garnered universal acclaim, with an impressive score of 86 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on 15 reviews. Critics have praised the album for its nuanced and expressive nature. Consequence highlighted “the sound of a more confident, collaborative The Smile, a version of the band willing to let their ideas ferment, even at the expense of immediacy.”, reminiscent of Radiohead’s 2016 album A Moon Shaped Pool. The Guardian’s chief music critic, Alexis Petridis, lauded it as “imaginative and viscerally thrilling”, considering it one of the best works by Yorke and Greenwood in over a decade.

Tracklist Deep Dive

The album, all written by Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner, comprises eight tracks, totaling 45 minutes and 16 seconds. Each song showcases the trio’s ability to blend different musical styles, creating a unique listening experience. This album is a must-listen for fans of The Smile and music enthusiasts alike. Watch the music video for “Friend of a Friend.” Learn more and find the album on vinyl:

