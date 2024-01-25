Alkaline Trio Releases “Break” Single & Video

Alkaline Trio

Alkaline Trio Drops Fresh Single and Video: “Break”

New Music Alert: “Break” by Alkaline Trio

Exciting news for fans of Alkaline Trio. The band just released their latest single, “Break,” complete with a captivating music video. This track is a sneak peek into their much-anticipated album, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, set to hit the shelves tomorrow, January 26th. Watch the new music video below.

Catch the Video and Gear Up for the Album

Don’t miss out on the visually stunning video for “Break.” It’s the perfect appetizer for the album, offering a glimpse into the band’s creative direction. And for those eager to get their hands on Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, remember to place your pre-orders today:

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs

With the release of Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs just a day away, the excitement is palpable. Alkaline Trio, known for their unique blend of punk rock and dark lyrical themes, promises to deliver yet another compelling addition to the pop-punk genre. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to add this album to your playlist.

Everything We Know About the New Album

The album is set to be released on January 26, 2024. It will be the band’s 10th studio album, following their last release in 2018, Is This Thing Cursed?​​ Matt Skiba, the lead vocalist, described the album’s title as originating from a term used by his mother, a former emergency room nurse, to describe exceptionally busy nights. The album is said to reflect a similar intensity. Recording began in 2023 at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606. The band took a collaborative approach to songwriting and recording, which hadn’t been done since the band’s early days. The themes of “apocalypse culture” and the impact of social media on modern society influenced the writing of the album. The album was announced on October 17, 2023, alongside the release of the title track and its music video. The second single “Bad Time” was released on November 30, 2023, followed by the third single “Versions of You” on January 5, 2024.



The band’s tour will stop in Salt Lake City in March. Learn more here.

