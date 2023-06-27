The Ultimate Alkaline Trio Songs Quiz

Tripping on Trio Trivia: Mastering Alkaline Trio’s Musical Maze

Alkaline Trio Songs Quiz

Welcome, esteemed music enthusiasts and ardent fans of Alkaline Trio, to a challenge that will put your knowledge of this iconic punk rock band to the ultimate test. This quiz is designed to delve into the depths of your memory and to recall the poignant lyrics and unforgettable melodies that have made Alkaline Trio a staple in the punk rock scene.

From their early beginnings in the late 90s to their recent work, Alkaline Trio has produced many songs that have resonated with fans in the pop-punk world. Their often dark and introspective lyrics have become anthems for many, echoing sentiments of love, loss, and life’s many complexities. Check them out live in Salt Lake City on July 21st. We’re giving away free tickets.

So, without further ado, let us embark on this lyrical journey. May the spirit of punk rock guide you through this challenge. (Answers below. No cheating. Double Pinky Swear?).

Let the Alkaline Trio Songs Quiz Commence

Question 1: “Which Alkaline Trio song features the lyrics, ‘You’re a touch overrated, you’re a lush and I hate it’?”

A. “Stupid Kid”

B. “Private Eye”

C. “Radio”

D. “Time to Waste”

Question 2: “In which song does the band sing about a ‘mercy me’?”

A. “This Could Be Love”

B. “Mercy Me”

C. “Sadie”

D. “Burn”

Question 3: “Which song from the album ‘Good Mourning’ talks about a ‘fatal flaw’?”

A. “This Could Be Love”

B. “All on Black”

C. “Emma”

D. “Every Thug Needs a Lady”

Question 4: “Which song from the album ‘Crimson’ features the lyrics, ‘As you lay in bed, does the thought haunt your head that you’re really, rather small?'”

A. “Time to Waste”

B. “The Poison”

C. “Burn”

D. “Sadie”

Question 5: “Which Alkaline Trio song features the lyrics, ‘I’ve got a big fat fucking bone to pick with you my darling’?”

A. “Radio”

B. “Stupid Kid”

C. “This Could Be Love”

D. “Private Eye”

Outro: The Final Chord Strikes

Congratulations on completing the grueling journey through the realm of Alkaline Trio’s music. Whether you emerged victorious or fell short, this quiz has tested your knowledge of the band’s discography and pushed you to recall the melodies and lyrics that have captivated fans worldwide.

Answers:

A. “Stupid Kid” B. “Mercy Me” A. “This Could Be Love” D. “Sadie” C. “This Could Be Love”

Read more from X96