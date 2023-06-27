How Did Weezer Get Their Name? | Trivia Tuesday

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer | Talmage Garn

The Unexpected Origin of Weezer’s Band Name

How Did Weezer Get Their Name?

Weezer, a band that has become synonymous with geek chic and catchy power-pop anthems, has a name that is as unique as their sound. But how did they come up with the name “Weezer”? The answer lies in the childhood of the band’s frontman, Rivers Cuomo.

The Asthmatic Origins of Weezer’s Name

Rivers Cuomo, Weezer’s lead vocalist, and guitarist, was an asthmatic child. As a result, he was given the nickname “Weezer” as a child, a moniker that stuck with him into adulthood. When the time came to name the band, Cuomo suggested “Weezer,” which resonated with the rest of the band members.

Despite a brainstorming session that produced many potential band names, none could beat Cuomo’s suggestion of “Weezer.” Thus, the band was named after Cuomo’s childhood nickname. Explore Weezer further in Best Weezer Songs: The Scorching Playlist.

The band’s first show occurred on Thursday, March 19, 1992, at Raji’s, a club on Hollywood Boulevard. The show happened quite suddenly, and the band had to quickly decide on a name. Ultimately, they stuck with Cuomo’s suggestion of “Weezer,” and the rest, as they say, is history.

