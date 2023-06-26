Best Weezer Songs: The Scorching Playlist

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer | Talmage Garn

Best Weezer Songs. Why Bother Disagreeing?

If you’re anything like me, a die-hard Weezer fan since their debut in the ’90s, you probably have your list of best Weezer songs. I was hooked when I first understood the nerdy lyrics, saw clever music videos, and heard the catchy hooks of their self-titled Blue Album. Songs by Weezer truly changed my 12-year old self.

Next came Pinkerton. A commercial flop, but it’s my favorite Weezer album. After that release, their songs have been a mixed bag. So, this list largely relies on the first part of the band’s career. Each of the following songs holds a special place on my unraveling sweater. But with such a vast discography, picking the best Weezer songs is no easy task.

So, check out this list of songs by Weezer guide, revisiting the top Weezer tracks that have defined their career and made them one of the most enduring bands in rock music.

Best Weezer Songs: A Fan’s List

“Undone (The Sweater Song)”

Pulling at the Threads: When Weezer Made Unraveling Seem Cool

“Undone (The Sweater Song)” is a quirky track perfectly encapsulates Weezer’s offbeat charm. The song uses the metaphor of a sweater unraveling to depict a person’s life falling apart, all set to a catchy, grungy melody. It’s a classic Weezer track that fans can’t get enough of. Check out the Spike Jonze-directed video below:

“Only in Dreams”

Weezer’s Eight-Minute Reminder That Reality Often Sucks

“Only in Dreams” is a sprawling, eight-minute epic that closes out Weezer’s debut album. It’s a song that showcases the band’s ability to create atmospheric, emotionally resonant music. With its slow build-up and explosive climax, “Only in Dreams” may not be a hit, but it’s a top Weezer song.

“In the Garage”

Weezer’s Ode to Being a Nerd Before It Was Trendy

“In the Garage” is a love letter to geek culture and a celebration of being yourself. The song’s lyrics reference Dungeons & Dragons, comic books, and the band Kiss, painting a picture of a safe space where one can indulge in their passions without judgment. It’s a song that many fans relate to and appreciate for its honesty.

“Buddy Holly”

Rockin’ Out Like It’s 1955

“Buddy Holly” is a classic Weezer track that showcases their knack for catchy hooks and relatable lyrics. The song’s music video mimics the style of the 1970s TV show “Happy Days,” even though Buddy Holly, was active in the 1950s. Many people consider this as topping any list of the best Weezer songs. I don’t. It’s still a great song.

“Say It Ain’t So”

Unplugging the Fridge

“Say It Ain’t So” is a powerful song that deals with frontman Rivers Cuomo’s fears of his family falling apart. The raw emotion and catchy chorus make it one of Weezer’s most beloved songs.

Best Weezer Songs on Pinkerton

“Butterfly”

Caught in the Net

“Butterfly” is a poignant acoustic track from Weezer’s second album, Pinkerton. The song is a stark departure from the band’s usual electric sound, featuring Rivers Cuomo and his guitar. Its lyrics are filled with regret and longing, making it one of Weezer’s most emotionally resonant songs. “Butterfly” serves as a beautiful, melancholic end to Pinkerton, leaving a lasting impression on listeners.

“El Scorcho”

When Weezer Turned Up the Heat and Burned Our Musical Taste Buds

“El Scorcho” is a raw, energetic track that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Pinkerton. The song is a chaotic blend of loud guitars, passionate vocals, and lyrics about unrequited love. It’s a song that showcases Weezer’s ability to combine catchy melodies with deeply personal lyrics. Despite its initial mixed reception, “El Scorcho” has become a fan favorite and a staple of Weezer’s live performances. Watch the director’s cut of the music video below:

“Why Bother?” – My Pick for the Best Weezer Songs

Weezer’s Soundtrack for Every Failed Love Attempt

“Why Bother?” is a fast-paced track from Weezer’s second album, Pinkerton. The song deals with the frustration and heartache of unrequited love, a theme that resonates with many listeners. Despite its somewhat pessimistic lyrics, “Why Bother?” is an energetic, catchy song that’s sure to get stuck in your head.

“The Good Life”

Weezer’s Nostalgic Trip Back to When Adulting Wasn’t a Thing

“The Good Life” is a song about longing for youth’s simplicity and carefree nature. It’s a theme that many can relate to, making it a fan favorite. With its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics, “The Good Life” is a song that perfectly encapsulates the feeling of nostalgia.

“Island in the Sun”

When Weezer Gave Us Vacation Goals We Can’t Afford

“Island in the Sun” is a feel-good track that perfectly encapsulates the laid-back vibe of a sunny day at the beach. Its simple, catchy melody and uplifting lyrics have made it a fan favorite.

“All My Favorite Songs”

Weezer’s Admission That They’re Just as Messed Up as We Are

“All My Favorite Songs” is a track from Weezer’s 2021 album, OK Human. The song sees frontman Rivers Cuomo reflecting on his love for sad songs and the contradictions within himself. Its orchestral arrangement and heartfelt lyrics make it a standout track in Weezer’s discography.

Best Weezer Songs: The B-Sides and Rarities

“Mykel & Carli”

Fan Club Presidents Turned Rock Icons

“Mykel & Carli” is a touching tribute to Weezer’s biggest supporters in their early days, the Allen sisters. The song, released as a B-side on the “Undone (The Sweater Song)” single, is a heartfelt thank you to Mykel and Carli Allen, who ran Weezer’s fan club and were instrumental in the band’s early success. The song’s upbeat melody contrasts with its poignant lyrics, making “Mykel & Carli” a bittersweet addition to Weezer’s discography.

“Suzanne”

Employee of the Month: The Love Song ‘Suzanne’ That Weezer Wrote for Their Biggest Supporter

“Suzanne” is one of those Weezer gems that didn’t make it onto their studio albums but holds a special place in the hearts of fans. This B-side from the Blue Album era is a love song to a band employee who helped Weezer in their early days.

Say It Ain’t So: Wrapping Up Our Best Weezer Songs Journey

From the nerdy charm of the Blue Album to the raw emotion of Pinkerton, and yes, even the mixed bag of their later years, Weezer has given us a soundtrack for our lives.

Like a well-worn and beloved sweater, each song we’ve explored has its unique thread in the tapestry of songs by Weezer. And while we may not all agree on the rankings, one thing is certain: Weezer’s music has a special place in our hearts.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan like me, who’s been rocking out since the ’90s, or a newcomer to the Weezer scene, I hope this guide to the best Weezer songs has given you a deeper appreciation for the band’s discography. Because, in the end, the best Weezer song is the one that speaks to you.

Best Weezer Songs FAQs

When was Weezer formed? Weezer was formed in 1992 in Los Angeles, California. What was Weezer’s first album? Weezer’s first album is their self-titled debut, often called the Blue Album, released in 1994. What are some of Weezer’s biggest hits? Some of Weezer’s biggest hits include “Buddy Holly,” “Say It Ain’t So,” “Island in the Sun,” and “Beverly Hills.” Who are the members of Weezer? The current members of Weezer are Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell, and Scott Shriner. How has Weezer’s sound evolved over the years? Weezer’s sound has evolved from its initial alternative rock sound to incorporate pop, electronic music, and baroque pop elements.

