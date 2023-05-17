Pixies Albums Ranked | Rocking the Alternative Universe | Listen Now

Pixies Albums Ranked | Shutterstock

Pixies Albums: A Wild Ride

Pixies, an iconic alternative rock band, emerged onto the music scene in the late 1980s and quickly became known for their unique sound and influential contributions to the genre. With a fusion of punk, indie rock, and surf rock elements, Pixies created a distinctive musical style that captivated audiences and inspired countless artists. With the upcoming Pixies concert in mind, Join us as we list the Pixies albums ranked (the first four albums and one EP) and explore their lasting impact on the alternative rock landscape. And check out a guide to Pixies’ songs.

1. Surfer Rosa (1988)

Surfer Rosa, Pixies’ debut studio album, is a testament to the band’s raw energy and innovative approach to alternative rock. Released in 1988, this album significantly impacted the music industry and solidified Pixies’ reputation as a groundbreaking force in the genre.

Sound and Impact

Surfer Rosa is characterized by its dynamic and unconventional sound, combining elements of punk, noise rock, and pop sensibilities. The album’s production, helmed by Steve Albini, contributed to its gritty and unpolished aesthetic, further enhancing its unique appeal. Surfer Rosa challenged the traditional sonic boundaries of rock music, pushing the envelope with its blistering guitar riffs, aggressive drumming, and Francis Black’s distinct vocals.

The impact of Surfer Rosa cannot be overstated. It served as a blueprint for alternative rock and influenced countless bands that followed. Its influential status is evident in how it paved the way for the grunge movement of the early 1990s and shaped the sound of alternative and indie rock for years to come.

Key Tracks and Highlights

“Bone Machine”

The album’s opening track sets the tone with its frenetic pace, jagged guitar lines, and Black’s captivating vocal delivery.

“Gigantic”

A standout track that combines a catchy bassline, infectious chorus, and Kim Deal’s mesmerizing vocals, making it an instant fan favorite.

“Where Is My Mind?”

One of Pixies’ most recognizable and beloved songs, known for its dreamy atmosphere, haunting lyrics, and unforgettable melodies. You’ll find this song in Fight Club, professional wrestling, and SPACE!

“Vamos”

This track showcases Pixies’ ability to seamlessly transition between loud and soft dynamics, with Spanish lyrics adding an exotic touch to the song.

Surfer Rosa remains a landmark album in alternative rock history, showcasing Pixies’ distinctive sound and their willingness to challenge musical conventions. Its blend of aggression, vulnerability, and sonic experimentation set the stage for the band’s future successes and solidified a place as one of the most influential acts of their time.

2. Doolittle (1989)

Doolittle, the second studio album by Pixies, is hailed as a masterpiece and a cornerstone of alternative rock. Released in 1989, it further solidified Pixies’ status as one of the most innovative and influential bands of their time.

Sound and Critical Acclaim

Doolittle showcases a refined and cohesive sound that expands upon the raw energy of their debut album. It balances aggression and melody, blending catchy pop hooks with distorted guitars and dynamic song structures. The album’s production, handled by Gil Norton, captures the essence of Pixies’ unconventional sound, highlighting their knack for juxtaposing dark and light elements.

Critically acclaimed upon its release, Doolittle received widespread praise for its artistic vision and sonic experimentation. It showcased Pixies’ ability to effortlessly blend genres, seamlessly transitioning from soft, melodic passages to explosive bursts of noise. The album’s dynamic range, thought-provoking lyrics, and Francis Black’s versatile vocal performances garnered accolades from critics and music lovers alike. The album hugely influenced Issac Brock, the lead singer of Modest Mouse.

Key Tracks and Highlights

“Debaser”

The album’s opening track immediately grabs the listener’s attention with its aggressive guitars and Black’s distinctive scream, setting the tone for the rest of the album.

“Monkey Gone to Heaven”

This iconic track combines environmental themes with infectious melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, showcasing Pixies’ ability to tackle serious subjects in a catchy, accessible manner.

“Here Comes Your Man”

With its jangly guitars and catchy chorus, this song became one of Pixies’ most recognizable and commercially successful tracks.

“Wave of Mutilation”

A fan favorite, this song showcases Pixies’ ability to create atmospheric and introspective moments with its haunting melodies and evocative lyrics.

Doolittle’s critical acclaim and enduring popularity solidify its status as a landmark album in alternative rock. Its seamless blend of catchy hooks, unconventional song structures, and thought-provoking lyrics continue to resonate with listeners, inspiring generations of musicians and shaping the genre’s future.

3. Come On Pilgrim (1987)

Significance as Their Debut Release

Pixies’ debut album, Come On Pilgrim, holds significant importance in the band’s discography and marks the beginning of their influential musical journey. Originally released as an EP in 1987, it showcases the raw talent, distinct sound, and unconventional approach defining Pixies’ unique style.

Come On Pilgrim introduced the world to Pixies’ offbeat and genre-defying sound, blending elements of punk, surf rock, and indie rock. The album’s lo-fi production, courtesy of Gary Smith, adds to its charm and captures the band’s energetic and unpolished essence. With its release, Pixies laid the foundation for their future releases and set themselves apart from their contemporaries.

Key Tracks and Highlights

“Caribou”

This track captivates with its infectious energy, featuring Black Francis’ distinct vocal delivery and Joey Santiago’s blistering guitar work. It showcases Pixies’ ability to seamlessly blend catchy melodies with an underlying sense of urgency.

“Vamos”

With its dynamic shifts between soft and loud, “Vamos” perfectly encapsulates Pixies’ ability to create tension and release. The song’s infectious guitar hooks and Francis’ spirited vocals make it a standout moment on the album.

“Nimrod’s Son”

This track showcases Pixies’ penchant for juxtaposing dark and catchy elements. With its gritty guitar riffs, Black Francis’ distinctive vocal style, and enigmatic lyrics, “Nimrod’s Son” captures the essence of Pixies’ early sound.

Come On Pilgrim remains a crucial piece of Pixies’ discography, providing a glimpse into the band’s unique musical DNA and serving as a testament to their influential status in the alternative rock genre. Its raw energy, genre-bending approach, and standout tracks set the stage for Pixies’ subsequent releases and solidified their place as one of the most innovative and revered bands of their time.

4. Trompe le Monde (1991)

A Departure from Their Earlier Sound

Trompe le Monde, released in 1991, marked a significant departure for Pixies from their previous albums. This fourth studio album showcased a more polished and experimental approach, pushing the boundaries of their sound while still retaining their distinct Pixies essence.

The album saw Pixies embrace a more hard-edged and aggressive sound, incorporating punk, alternative rock elements, and even hints of progressive rock. Produced by Gil Norton, Trompe le Monde introduced a greater emphasis on layered guitars, intricate arrangements, and expanded sonic textures. While it may have deviated from the rawness of their earlier work, it showcased the band’s evolution and willingness to explore new sonic territories.

Key Tracks and Highlights

“Planet of Sound”

The album’s opening track immediately grabs attention with its blistering guitars, driving rhythm section, and Black Francis’ impassioned vocals. “Planet of Sound” sets the tone for the album, demonstrating Pixies’ ability to create a powerful sonic assault.

“Alec Eiffel”

This standout track combines catchy melodies with Francis’ cryptic yet evocative lyrics. With its infectious chorus, soaring guitars, and dynamic shifts, “Alec Eiffel” exemplifies Pixies’ ability to balance accessibility with their signature edge.

“U-Mass”

One of the standout tracks on Trompe le Monde, “U-Mass” combines infectious energy, catchy melodies, and Black Francis’ signature vocal delivery. The song’s anthemic chorus and driving rhythm capture the spirit of rebellion and youthful exuberance. It’s a tongue-in-cheek anthem that playfully nods to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, delivering a spirited and humorous take on college life.

“Trompe le Monde”

The album’s title track is an anthem, with its driving rhythms, distorted guitars, and Francis’ distinctive vocal delivery. It encapsulates the album’s overall sound and demonstrates Pixies’ ability to create captivating sonic journeys.

Trompe le Monde shows the Pixies’ willingness to evolve and push their musical boundaries. While it may have deviated from their earlier rawness, the album showcases their growth as artists and their ability to create a unique and dynamic listening experience.

5. Bossanova (1990)

Experimentation and Evolution

Pixies’ third studio album, Bossanova, released in 1990, showcased the band’s continued experimentation and evolution. Building upon their established sound, the album delved into new sonic territories, solidifying Pixies’ reputation as trailblazers in the alternative rock genre.

With Bossanova, Pixies incorporated elements of surf rock, space rock, and even science fiction themes, creating a cohesive and captivating sonic experience. The album’s production, helmed by Gil Norton, enhanced the band’s sonic palette, showcasing their ability to balance raw energy with refined songcraft.

Key Tracks and Highlights

“Velouria”

“Velouria” is one of the album’s standout tracks, featuring a memorable guitar riff, infectious melodies, and Black Francis’ enigmatic lyrics. It captures Pixies’ ability to balance catchy hooks and their trademark edge.

“Dig for Fire”

This song showcases Pixies’ knack for writing infectious and anthemic tracks. With its driving rhythm, melodic hooks, and Francis’ distinctive vocals, “Dig for Fire” is a testament to the band’s songwriting prowess.

“Allison”

“Allison” is a fan-favorite track that showcases Pixies’ ability to infuse pop sensibilities into their alternative rock sound. The song’s catchy chorus, jangly guitars, and Francis’ emotive vocals make it a memorable album highlight.

“Rock Music”

As the title suggests, this track celebrates the power of rock music. With its distorted guitars, frenetic pace, and infectious energy, “Rock Music” encapsulates Pixies’ ability to create music that is both visceral and thought-provoking.

Bossanova exemplifies Pixies’ growth as musicians and their willingness to explore new musical avenues. The album’s experimentation with different genres and its ability to seamlessly blend diverse influences further solidified Pixies’ status as one of the most innovative and influential bands of their time.

Pixies’ Discography: A Lasting Influence

Recapping Pixies’ discography, we witness their artistic evolution and the impact they have had on the music scene:

Surfer Rosa introduced Pixies’ raw energy and established them as pioneers of the alternative rock movement.

Doolittle solidified their status with its innovative sound and critically acclaimed tracks.

Come On Pilgrim showcased their early brilliance and set the stage for their future success.

Trompe le Monde marked their departure into new sonic territories, showcasing their willingness to experiment.

Bossanova exemplified their evolution, incorporating diverse influences and expanding their sonic palette.

Pixies’ unique musical legacy continues to resonate with listeners today. Their influence can be heard in the work of numerous bands and artists across various genres. Their distinctive sound, powerful songwriting, and the enigmatic performances of Black Francis, Kim Deal, Joey Santiago, and David Lovering have left an enduring impact on the alternative rock landscape.

FAQ: Pixies Albums

How many albums have Pixies released so far?

Pixies have released a total of seven studio albums to date. Their discography includes “Surfer Rosa” (1988), “Doolittle” (1989), “Bossanova” (1990), “Trompe le Monde” (1991), “Indie Cindy” (2014), “Head Carrier” (2016), and “Beneath the Eyrie” (2019).

Do Pixies albums come in vinyl format?

Yes, many Pixies albums are available in vinyl format for those who appreciate the analog sound and the experience of collecting vinyl records. You can find vinyl editions of their albums through online vinyl record stores or specialized music retailers.

Are there any live albums by Pixies?

Yes, Pixies have released live albums that capture their energetic performances and showcase their stage presence. One notable live album is “Pixies at the BBC” (1998), which features recordings from their sessions with the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Are there any compilation albums featuring Pixies?

– Yes, Pixies have been featured in compilation albums as well. One notable compilation album is “Death to the Pixies” (1997), which includes a collection of their popular tracks. It serves as a comprehensive introduction to their music for new listeners.

