Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.30.2023

Live Nation Events

Friday, September 1st

Mastodon and Gojira at USANA

Saturday, September 2nd

Jelly Roll at USANA

Sunday, September 3rd

The Lumineers at USANA

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link

Bryan Callen at Wise Guys – Link

Friday, September 1st

Tash Sultana at Sandy Ampitheater – Link

Steppin‘ on Main with Utah Film Center at Eccles Theater – Link

Saturday, September 2nd

Kenny Loggins at Deer Valley – Link

Dance Gavin Dance at Union Event Center – Link

Sunday, September 3rd

Nick Shoulders and The Okay Crawdad at The State Room – Link

PIXIES and MODEST MOUSE at Union Event Center – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link