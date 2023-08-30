Boner of the Day for August 30th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHY DID CARLOS THINK HE NEEDED TO TELL US HIS OPINION IN THE FIRST PLACE?
Carlos Santana has placed himself in hot water, after remarks he made weeks ago on stage, during on of his concerts. Carlos declared, “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good. But you know it ain’t right, because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it.” He has since issued an apologize by stating, “I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent.”
via Scripps News
Boner Candidate #2: A BIT TONE DEAF MARTHA.
Martha Stewart is either ignoring the climate crisis we are facing intentionally, or turning a blind eye while she “actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight.” She was drawing attention to the cocktail on Instagram, with the caption, “End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of Greenland.” One user snapped back, “I generally love Martha and the excesses of her life because she’s about beautiful gardens, homes, and food, but wealthy white people drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf.
via Entertainment Weekly
Boner Candidate #3: IF YOU WANT THE GOOD STUFF YOU GO TO THE SOURCE.
Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has been raising eyebrows with his claim that he was reached out to an undisclosed South American company for his sperm donation. “I’ve got a company in Colombia who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class Colombian women because they say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon.’ The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to.” Elon responded, “He was such a terrible human being. You have no idea. My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil.”
via Yahoo Finance
