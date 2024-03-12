Weezer Celebrates 30th: The Blue Album Live

Weezer | Shutterstock

Weezer’s 30th Anniversary Bash: The Blue Album Live

Weezer is hitting the road to celebrate 30 years since their iconic self-titled debut, affectionately known as The Blue Album. This landmark tour, dubbed “The Voyage to the Blue Planet,” kicks off in September and promises a month of electrifying performances across North America. Fans are in for a treat as Weezer plans to play The Blue Album in its entirety, offering a full dive into the record that shaped a generation. Unfortunately, Salt Lake City is not currently on the schedule. See full tour dates below.

Stellar Line-Up

Adding to the excitement, Weezer won’t be alone. They’ve enlisted the support of alt-rock titans Dinosaur Jr. and psychedelic rockers the Flaming Lips, setting the stage for a series of unforgettable shows. But before embarking on this anniversary journey, Weezer has a few appetizers lined up. They’ll share the stage with Dogstar at Los Angeles’ Lodge Room on March 15 and have a mix of festival appearances and gigs with the Smashing Pumpkins and Teen Mortgage in Europe and the UK.

Related: Listen to the Best Weezer Songs: The Scorching Playlist

Tour Dates and What to Expect

From the intimate setting of the Lodge Room in LA to iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, this tour covers a lot of ground. Weezer fans across the continent will have the chance to experience The Blue Album live, with stops in cities like Toronto, Nashville, and San Francisco. This tour isn’t just a celebration of Weezer’s past; it’s a testament to their enduring appeal and the timeless quality of their music.

Released in 1994, The Blue Album was a pivotal moment for rock music, blending raw emotion with catchy hooks and nerdy charm. This album introduced us to hits like “Buddy Holly” and “Say It Ain’t So,” which remain anthems for countless fans. Weezer’s upcoming tour is more than just concerts; it’s a celebration of music that continues to inspire and engage audiences around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by weezer (@weezer)

Related Reading: How Did Weezer Get Their Name? | Trivia Tuesday

Full Tour Dates

3/15 Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

5/4 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

5/11 San Diego, CA – Wonderfront Festival

6/7 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

6/8 London, England – The O2

6/10 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

6/12 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

6/13 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

6/14 Cardiff, Wales – Cardiff Castle

9/4 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9/6 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

9/7 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

9/8 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

9/10 Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

9/13 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/14 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

9/17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/18 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

9/20 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

9/21 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

9/27 Austin, TX – Moody Center

9/28 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

9/29 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/1 Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena

10/4 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10/5 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

10/6 Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/8 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

10/9 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/11 Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

More alternative rock news