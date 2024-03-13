Yeule Covers Broken Social Scene for A24 Horror Film

A24 | Shutterstock

Yeule’s Spin on a Classic for I Saw the TV Glow

Yeule enters the spotlight with a fresh take on Broken Social Scene’s “Anthems for a Seventeen-Year-Old Girl.” This cover is part of the soundtrack for the A24 horror flick I Saw the TV Glow, which boasts an ensemble cast including Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, and even Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit.

The movie’s music lineup is as intriguing as its cast, with artists like Caroline Polachek and L’Rain adding their tunes to the mix. Fans got a taste of Yeule’s cover alongside the film’s trailer, setting the stage for the soundtrack’s release on May 10, just a week after the movie hits theaters. Listen to Yeule’s cover, Broken Social Scene original, and watch the I Saw the TV Glow trailer below.

Star-Studded Soundtrack Unveiled

The soundtrack for I Saw the TV Glow is a who’s who of indie music. Alongside Yeule, the album features tracks from Phoebe Bridgers (from boygenius), Caroline Polachek, Bartees Strange, and the Weather Station, to name just a few. Bridgers contributes her musical talents and stars in the film, directed by Jane Schoenbrun. This isn’t Schoenbrun and Bridgers’ first rodeo together; they previously collaborated on Schoenbrun’s debut feature, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. Alex G, who also worked on that film, is back to lend his scoring prowess to this horror narrative.

Peek at the Playlist

The soundtrack’s lineup is as diverse as it is impressive. From Yeule’s captivating cover to Frances Quinlan’s “Another Season” and Caroline Polachek’s “Starburned and Unkissed,” there’s a blend of sonic experiences that promise to complement the film’s eerie ambiance. Other notable artists like Jay Som, Maria BC, and Florist contribute their unique sounds, painting a broad auditory palette. Phoebe Bridgers teams up with Sloppy Jane for “Claw Machine,” promising a collaboration.

This collection of tracks sets the tone for the horror film and displays the diverse range of talent within the indie music scene. As fans await the film and its accompanying music, the excitement builds for what promises to be an immersive cinematic and auditory experience.

I Saw the TV Glow OST Tracklist

01 Yeule – “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl”

02 Frances Quinlan – “Another Season”

03 Caroline Polachek – “Starburned and Unkissed”

04 Florist – “Riding Around in the Dark”

05 Bartees Strange – “Big Glow”

06 Maria BC – “Taper”

07 King Woman – “Psychic Wound”

08 Jay Som – “If I Could”

09 L’Rain – “Green”

10 The Weather Station – “Moonlight”

11 Drab Majesty – “Photograph”

12 Proper – “The 90s”

13 Sadurn – “How Can I Get Out?”

14 King Woman – “Bury”

15 Sloppy Jane (ft. Phoebe Bridgers) – “Claw Machine”

