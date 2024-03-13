Pavement Unleashes Jukebox Classics

Shutterstock

Pavement Drops Cautionary Tales: Jukebox Classiques Box Set

Pavement just released their massive singles compilation, Cautionary Tales: Jukebox Classiques. Thanks to Matador Records, fans got their digital hands on it starting today, March 13, with a physical edition set to drop on July 12. The awaited physical version promises a nostalgic trip with reproductions of the original 7″ singles and a detailed 24-page booklet, all shipping directly from Matador. Learn more here.

A Deep Dive into Cautionary Tales

Spanning the band’s illustrious career, Cautionary Tales: Jukebox Classiques packs 56 tracks across 18 vinyl singles. The collection traces back to Pavement’s very roots with songs from their 1989 debut EP, Slay Tracks, released under Treble Kicker. It doesn’t stop there; the set brings to light alternate versions of “Black Out” and “Extradition,” tracks offered exclusively to those who pre-ordered the Wowee Zowee (Sordid Sentinels Edition) back in 2006.

Why This Box Set Rocks

This compilation isn’t just a walk down memory lane; it’s an encyclopedic journey through Pavement’s evolution. From their raw, lo-fi beginnings to the more polished sounds of their later years, each single is a rare chance for new and old fans to explore the band’s diverse discography in one neatly packaged anthology. As we eagerly await the physical release, the digital version offers an immediate deep dive into the band’s rich history, echoing their influence and craftsmanship in the indie rock realm. Check the full tracklist below.

Cautionary Tales: Jukebox Classiques

1. Slay Tracks 1933-1969

A1. You’re Killing Me

A2. Box Elder

A3. Maybe Maybe

B1. She Believes (edit)

B2. Price Yeah!

2. Demolition Plot J-7

A1. Fork Lift

A2. Spizzle Trunk

A3. Recorder Grot

B1. Internal K-Dart

B2. Perfect Depth

B3. Recorder Grot (Rally)

3. Summer Babe

A1. Summer Babe

B1. Mercy Snack

B2. Baptiss Blacktick

4. Trigger Cut

A1. Trigger Cut

B1. Sue Me Jack

B2. So Stark (You’re A Skyscraper)

5. Cut Your Hair

A1. Cut Your Hair

B1. Camera

B2. Stare

6. Gold Soundz

A1. Gold Soundz

A2. Kneeling Bus

B1. Strings Of Nashville

B2. Exit Theory

7. Range Life

A1. Range Life

B1. Raft

B2. Coolin’ By Sound

8. Rattled By The Rush

A1. Rattled By La Rush

B1. False Skorpion

B2. Easily Fooled

9. Father To A Sister Of Thought

A1. Father To A Sister of Thought

B1. Kriss Kraft

B2. Mussle Rock (Is A Horse In Transiton)

10. Pacific Trim

A1. Give It A Day

A2. Gangsters & Pranksters

B1. Saganaw

B2. I Love Perth

11. Stereo

A1. Stereo

B1. Birds In The Majic Industry (B side version)

12. Shady Lane

A1. Shady Lane (Krossfader)

B1. Unseen Power Of The Picket Fence

13. Spit On A Stranger

A1. Spit On A Stranger

B1. Harness Your Hopes (Live in Brixton)*

14. Carrot Rope

A1. Carrot Rope

B1. And Then

15. Major Leagues

A1. Major Leagues

B1. Your Time To Change

B2. Stub Your Toe

C1. Major Leagues (Demo)

C2. Decouvert De Soleil

D1. The Killing Moon

D2. The Classical

16. Haunt You Down

A1. Haunt You Down

B1. Jam Kids

17. Black Out

A1. Black Out (Alternate Version)

B1. Extradition (Alternate Version)

More from X96