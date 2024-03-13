Pavement Unleashes Jukebox Classics

Pavement Drops Cautionary Tales: Jukebox Classiques Box Set
Pavement just released their massive singles compilation, Cautionary Tales: Jukebox Classiques. Thanks to Matador Records, fans got their digital hands on it starting today, March 13, with a physical edition set to drop on July 12. The awaited physical version promises a nostalgic trip with reproductions of the original 7″ singles and a detailed 24-page booklet, all shipping directly from Matador. Learn more here.
A Deep Dive into Cautionary Tales
Spanning the band’s illustrious career, Cautionary Tales: Jukebox Classiques packs 56 tracks across 18 vinyl singles. The collection traces back to Pavement’s very roots with songs from their 1989 debut EP, Slay Tracks, released under Treble Kicker. It doesn’t stop there; the set brings to light alternate versions of “Black Out” and “Extradition,” tracks offered exclusively to those who pre-ordered the Wowee Zowee (Sordid Sentinels Edition) back in 2006.
Why This Box Set Rocks
This compilation isn’t just a walk down memory lane; it’s an encyclopedic journey through Pavement’s evolution. From their raw, lo-fi beginnings to the more polished sounds of their later years, each single is a rare chance for new and old fans to explore the band’s diverse discography in one neatly packaged anthology. As we eagerly await the physical release, the digital version offers an immediate deep dive into the band’s rich history, echoing their influence and craftsmanship in the indie rock realm. Check the full tracklist below.
Cautionary Tales: Jukebox Classiques
1. Slay Tracks 1933-1969
A1. You’re Killing Me
A2. Box Elder
A3. Maybe Maybe
B1. She Believes (edit)
B2. Price Yeah!
2. Demolition Plot J-7
A1. Fork Lift
A2. Spizzle Trunk
A3. Recorder Grot
B1. Internal K-Dart
B2. Perfect Depth
B3. Recorder Grot (Rally)
3. Summer Babe
A1. Summer Babe
B1. Mercy Snack
B2. Baptiss Blacktick
4. Trigger Cut
A1. Trigger Cut
B1. Sue Me Jack
B2. So Stark (You’re A Skyscraper)
5. Cut Your Hair
A1. Cut Your Hair
B1. Camera
B2. Stare
6. Gold Soundz
A1. Gold Soundz
A2. Kneeling Bus
B1. Strings Of Nashville
B2. Exit Theory
7. Range Life
A1. Range Life
B1. Raft
B2. Coolin’ By Sound
8. Rattled By The Rush
A1. Rattled By La Rush
B1. False Skorpion
B2. Easily Fooled
9. Father To A Sister Of Thought
A1. Father To A Sister of Thought
B1. Kriss Kraft
B2. Mussle Rock (Is A Horse In Transiton)
10. Pacific Trim
A1. Give It A Day
A2. Gangsters & Pranksters
B1. Saganaw
B2. I Love Perth
11. Stereo
A1. Stereo
B1. Birds In The Majic Industry (B side version)
12. Shady Lane
A1. Shady Lane (Krossfader)
B1. Unseen Power Of The Picket Fence
13. Spit On A Stranger
A1. Spit On A Stranger
B1. Harness Your Hopes (Live in Brixton)*
14. Carrot Rope
A1. Carrot Rope
B1. And Then
15. Major Leagues
A1. Major Leagues
B1. Your Time To Change
B2. Stub Your Toe
C1. Major Leagues (Demo)
C2. Decouvert De Soleil
D1. The Killing Moon
D2. The Classical
16. Haunt You Down
A1. Haunt You Down
B1. Jam Kids
17. Black Out
A1. Black Out (Alternate Version)
B1. Extradition (Alternate Version)