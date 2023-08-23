Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.23.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, August 25th

Rachael Jenkins at Kilby Court

Mudvayne – Coal Chamber – GWAR – Nonpoint – Butcher Babies at USANA

Saturday, August 26th

Mind the Gap Festival at The Gateway

Feels So Close EDM Dance Party at The Depot (18+)

Sunday, August 27th

Weezer with Spoon and White Reaper at Great Saltair

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link

Brickslopes a Lego Fan Event at Mountain America Expo Center 8/25-8/27 – Link

T.J. Miller at Wise Guys SLC – Link

The Crystal Festival: Rock, Gem, Mineral, and Crystal Show! At Mountain America Expo Center – Link

Friday, August 25th

Grid City Fest — Night 1! At Commonwealth Room – Link

Surprise Chef at The State Room – Link

In The Wave at Piper Down – Link

Cocktail making workshop at the Gateway – Link

Saturday, August 26th

Grid City Fest — Night 2! At Commonwealth Room – Link

Blue Moon Festival 2023 – Link

2023 Draper Bark in the Park at Galena Dog Park – Link

West Jordan Demolition Derby 2023 at West Jordan Arena – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link