Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.23.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Events
Friday, August 25th
Rachael Jenkins at Kilby Court
Mudvayne – Coal Chamber – GWAR – Nonpoint – Butcher Babies at USANA
Saturday, August 26th
Mind the Gap Festival at The Gateway
Feels So Close EDM Dance Party at The Depot (18+)
Sunday, August 27th
Weezer with Spoon and White Reaper at Great Saltair
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2023 8/11-10/15 – Link
Brickslopes a Lego Fan Event at Mountain America Expo Center 8/25-8/27 – Link
T.J. Miller at Wise Guys SLC – Link
The Crystal Festival: Rock, Gem, Mineral, and Crystal Show! At Mountain America Expo Center – Link
Friday, August 25th
Grid City Fest — Night 1! At Commonwealth Room – Link
Surprise Chef at The State Room – Link
In The Wave at Piper Down – Link
Cocktail making workshop at the Gateway – Link
Saturday, August 26th
Grid City Fest — Night 2! At Commonwealth Room – Link
Blue Moon Festival 2023 – Link
2023 Draper Bark in the Park at Galena Dog Park – Link
West Jordan Demolition Derby 2023 at West Jordan Arena – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link
2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link
2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link