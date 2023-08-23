Boner of the Day for August 23rd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: JUST TAKE ME TO JAIL MAN

A 47 year old Florida man was pulled over for speeding. When the police officer went to the car, he could smell marijuana. More officers came to help search the vehicle and found many things. Such as marijuana, amphetamine, and lots of paraphernalia. In total he had 562 grams of different drugs in his car with him. When asked by police why he had so many drugs in his car, he responded with, “Just take me to jail, man.”

Boner Candidate #2: VIVEK SAYS HE WAS MISQUOTED, BUT THERE’S TAPE THAT PROVES OTHERWISE.

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had an interview with The Atlantic’s John Hendrickson. Ramaswamy says he was misquoted by Hendrickson, but Hendrickson released the interview audio to the public to prove he didn’t misquote Ramaswamy. In the interview, Ramaswamy compares the January 6th storm of the capitol to 9/11. “I think it is legitimate to say how many police, how many federal agents were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers…Maybe the answer is zero. It probably is zero for all I know, right? I have no reason to think it was anything other than zero. But if we’re doing a comprehensive assessment of what happened on 9/11, we have a 9/11 commission, absolutely that should be an answer the public knows the answer to.” Very random and not a good comparison.

Boner Candidate #3: JESUS CHRIST AND HIS LIBERAL TALKING POINTS

Russell Moore, an evangelical church pastor, has been worried about some members of his congregation and their faith, but also other pastor’s congregations. When he reads sermons, specifically the Sermon on the Mount, he has people come up to him after asking, “Where did you get those liberal talking points?” And when the congregant is told that its a Jesus Christ quote, they respond with, “Yes, but that doesn’t work anymore. That’s weak”. Moore states that American evangelical Christianity is dying out because of this thought of Jesus’ teachings being weak. Moore says that politics are taking over religion.

