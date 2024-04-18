Alice Glass Takes on the Smashing Pumpkins

Alice Glass | Shutterstock

Alice Glass Covers The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Drown”

In collaboration with her longtime producer Jupiter Keyes, Alice Glass has unveiled a cover of “Drown,” originally by the Smashing Pumpkins. This song first featured on the soundtrack of Cameron Crowe’s film Singles. You can listen to Glass’s rendition below.

Dive Deep: The Resurgence of a ’90s Classic

In a recent press release, Glass expressed her connection to the track: “I believe in the power of art to transcend betrayal and disappointment.” She elaborates that her version of “Drown” is not merely a cover but a “testament to resilience and artistic integrity.” This interpretation came to life after plans for a compilation fell through. Instead of shelving their work, Glass saw it as an opportunity to showcase their creative autonomy and the unyielding nature of true artistry.

Current Projects and Collaborations

This release kicks off Glass’s musical contributions for the year, setting the stage for a new project expected in the summer. Following her 2022 debut solo album, Prey//IV, Glass has continued to expand her artistic collaborations, including a notable track with Pussy Riot and Boys Noize titled “Chastity.”

About The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins, led by Billy Corgan, emerged in the late 1980s in Chicago. Their blend of gothic rock, heavy metal, and dream pop catapulted them to fame in the ’90s, with hits like “1979” and “Tonight, Tonight.” Over the years, despite multiple lineup changes and hiatuses, the band has continued to influence the rock genre, marked by their distinct style and ambitious conceptual albums.

Alice Glass: Trailblazer in Electronic Music

Alice Glass, born Margaret Osborn on August 23, 1988, in Toronto, Ontario, first emerged in the music scene as the co-founder and dynamic frontwoman of the electronic band Crystal Castles. The band gained notoriety with their 2006 hit “Alice Practice” and was known for their chaotic live shows and lo-fi melancholic electronic music. Crystal Castles released several acclaimed albums, carving out a niche for their distinctive blend of noise pop and electro-punk until Glass’s departure in 2014.

Following her departure from Crystal Castles, Alice Glass embarked on a solo career that has seen her continue and expand her musical explorations. Her solo work has a raw, personal edge and includes singles like “Stillbirth,” which she released to support victims of domestic abuse.

More from X96