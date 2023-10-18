Alkaline Trio Announces Return Album, Tour | A Stop in SLC?

Alkaline Trio | Talmage Garn

Alkaline Trio’s Comeback: A Glimpse into Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs

Alkaline Trio announced the release of a new album titled Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs. This marks a significant moment for the band, especially since their frontman, Matt Skiba, took a hiatus to join Blink-182 and the departure of their drummer, Derek Grant.

The New Album and Music Video

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs was recorded at the famous Studio 606, owned by Dave Grohl. Along with the album announcement, the band also unveiled a music video for the title track. Watch the video below:

Related: Alkaline Trio Albums: Exploring a Punk Band’s Discography

Alkaline Trio Tour

Fans can also look forward to a spring tour with Drug Church, commencing next March, with a stop in Salt Lake City on March 21 at The Complex. See the full tour dates below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alkaline Trio (@alkaline_trio)

A Brief History of Alkaline Trio

Formed in 1996, Alkaline Trio’s journey began with Matt Skiba, bassist Rob Doran, and drummer Glenn Porter. Over the years, they’ve released numerous albums, with Goddamnit (1998) being their debut studio album. Their music has touched various themes, from love and alcoholism to depression, making them a staple in the pop-punk scene.

Explore Further: Best Pop Punk Songs: The Ultimate Guide

Read more alternative rock news from X96.